Braves vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Braves vs Giants Game Info

Atlanta Braves (27-36) vs. San Francisco Giants (37-28)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSSO

Braves vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-118) | SF: (-100)

ATL: (-118) | SF: (-100) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170)

ATL: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-4, 5.68 ERA vs Landen Roupp (Giants) - 3-4, 3.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (0-4) to the mound, while Landen Roupp (3-4) will get the nod for the Giants. Strider's team has not covered in any of his four starts with a spread this season. Strider has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. The Giants have a 4-8-0 record against the spread in Roupp's starts. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Roupp's starts this season, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Braves vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (60.8%)

Braves vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Giants, Atlanta is the favorite at -118, and San Francisco is -100 playing at home.

Braves vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-170 to cover), and Atlanta is +140 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Braves-Giants on June 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Braves vs Giants Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 23, or 51.1%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 22-21 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 61 opportunities.

The Braves are 27-34-0 against the spread in their 61 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 23 total times this season. They've finished 12-11 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, San Francisco has an 8-6 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times this season for a 29-35-1 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 30-35-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (55) this season while batting .236 with 26 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .459.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.403) this season, fueled by 55 hits. He's batting .262 while slugging .438.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 70th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Ozzie Albies has 56 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.310/.343.

Austin Riley has an OPS of .775, fueled by an OBP of .330 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Riley has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .276 with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 68th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos' 72 hits, .361 OBP and .488 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .295.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Wilmer Flores is hitting .254 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Matt Chapman is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Braves vs Giants Head to Head

6/7/2025: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/6/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/15/2024: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/14/2024: 13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-2 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/13/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/12/2024: 1-0 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 ATL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/4/2024: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/3/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/2/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/27/2023: 8-5 SF (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

