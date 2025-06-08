Guardians vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Houston Astros.

Guardians vs Astros Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (33-30) vs. Houston Astros (36-28)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and SCHN

Guardians vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | HOU: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | HOU: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178)

CLE: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-6, 3.89 ERA vs Brandon Walter (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Tanner Bibee (4-6) for the Guardians and Brandon Walter for the Astros. Bibee and his team are 5-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Bibee starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. Walter has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for one Walter start this season -- they lost.

Guardians vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (50%)

Guardians vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -136 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +146 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -178.

Guardians vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Astros on June 8 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Cleveland has a record of 5-2 when favored by -136 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 61 opportunities.

The Guardians are 29-32-0 against the spread in their 61 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have won 57.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-8).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Houston has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).

The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-36-2).

The Astros have a 34-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 77 hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .558. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Ramirez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .314 and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He is 12th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging in the major leagues.

Carlos Santana is batting .255 with a .387 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 39 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .432.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has put up an on-base percentage of .379, a slugging percentage of .488, and has 79 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .321).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is fifth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Pena takes a 13-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .439 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks while batting .253. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 90th, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Jose Altuve is hitting .261 with six doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Jake Meyers is hitting .287 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

Guardians vs Astros Head to Head

6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/30/2024: 10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/1/2023: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/31/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

