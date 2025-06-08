Guardians vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8
Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.
The MLB slate on Sunday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Houston Astros.
Guardians vs Astros Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (33-30) vs. Houston Astros (36-28)
- Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025
- Time: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: MLB Network, CLEG, and SCHN
Guardians vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | HOU: (+116)
- Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+146) | HOU: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Guardians vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 4-6, 3.89 ERA vs Brandon Walter (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The probable starters are Tanner Bibee (4-6) for the Guardians and Brandon Walter for the Astros. Bibee and his team are 5-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Bibee starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. Walter has started only one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for one Walter start this season -- they lost.
Guardians vs Astros Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (50%)
Guardians vs Astros Moneyline
- Houston is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -136 favorite at home.
Guardians vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are at the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +146 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -178.
Guardians vs Astros Over/Under
- The over/under for Guardians-Astros on June 8 is 7.5. The over is -122, and the under is -100.
Guardians vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Guardians have won in 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Cleveland has a record of 5-2 when favored by -136 or more this year.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 61 opportunities.
- The Guardians are 29-32-0 against the spread in their 61 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros have won 57.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-8).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Houston has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games).
- The Astros have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 63 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 25 of those games (25-36-2).
- The Astros have a 34-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 54% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has 77 hits and an OBP of .390 to go with a slugging percentage of .558. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .333 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is ninth in slugging.
- Ramirez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with two doubles, three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.
- Steven Kwan has 14 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He's batting .314 and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .375.
- He is 12th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging in the major leagues.
- Carlos Santana is batting .255 with a .387 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.
- Kyle Manzardo has been key for Cleveland with 39 hits, an OBP of .294 plus a slugging percentage of .432.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jeremy Pena has put up an on-base percentage of .379, a slugging percentage of .488, and has 79 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .321).
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is fifth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.
- Pena takes a 13-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is hitting .439 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.
- Isaac Paredes has seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks while batting .253. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .353.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 90th, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 48th in slugging.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .261 with six doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Jake Meyers is hitting .287 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.
Guardians vs Astros Head to Head
- 6/7/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 6/6/2025: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/28/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/27/2024: 5-2 HOU (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 5/2/2024: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/1/2024: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 4/30/2024: 10-9 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/2/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/1/2023: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)
- 7/31/2023: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
