Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (31-33) vs. Cincinnati Reds (32-33)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 1:40 p.m. ET

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Coverage: FDSOH and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-134) | CIN: (+114)

ARI: (-134) | CIN: (+114) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+116) | CIN: +1.5 (-140)

ARI: -1.5 (+116) | CIN: +1.5 (-140) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 4-7, 5.13 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 6-4, 4.66 ERA

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (4-7) for the Diamondbacks and Brady Singer (6-4) for the Reds. Gallen's team is 5-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gallen's team has been victorious in 28.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-5. The Reds are 8-4-0 against the spread when Singer starts. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Singer's starts this season, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Reds Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Reds, Arizona is the favorite at -134, and Cincinnati is +114 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Spread

The Reds are hosting the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +116 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -140.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Diamondbacks-Reds contest on June 8, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 11-8 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 30 of their 61 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 28-33-0 in 61 games with a line this season.

The Reds have gone 17-18 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.6% of those games).

Cincinnati has a 4-9 record (winning only 30.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer.

The Reds have played in 62 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-34-2).

The Reds have collected a 33-29-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.2% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (65) this season while batting .258 with 36 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .337 and a slugging percentage of .567.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Geraldo Perdomo has 61 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367. He's batting .271 and slugging .427.

Among all qualified, he ranks 57th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has hit seven homers with a team-high .445 SLG this season.

Naylor has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .118 with a walk and two RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 54 hits, an OBP of .309 plus a slugging percentage of .509.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has collected 63 hits, a team-high for the Reds. He's batting .256 and slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 81st, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 55th in slugging.

TJ Friedl has a .387 OBP while slugging .427. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .297.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux is batting .283 with 14 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 27 walks.

Jose Trevino is hitting .301 with 14 doubles, three home runs and six walks.

Diamondbacks vs Reds Head to Head

6/7/2025: 13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

13-1 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/15/2024: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/14/2024: 6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/13/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/9/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/8/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/7/2024: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/26/2023: 8-7 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-7 CIN (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/25/2023: 10-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

