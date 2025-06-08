Pirates vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Philadelphia Phillies.

Pirates vs Phillies Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (25-40) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (37-27)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-PH

Pirates vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-110) | PHI: (-106)

PIT: (-110) | PHI: (-106) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-200) | PHI: -1.5 (+164)

PIT: +1.5 (-200) | PHI: -1.5 (+164) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Pirates vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 4-6, 2.05 ERA vs Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 5-1, 3.02 ERA

The Pirates will look to Paul Skenes (4-6) versus the Phillies and Cristopher Sanchez (5-1). When Skenes starts, his team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season. When Skenes starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-6. The Phillies are 9-3-0 against the spread when Sanchez starts. The Phillies were named the moneyline underdog for one Sanchez start this season -- they won.

Pirates vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (50.2%)

Pirates vs Phillies Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -106 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -110 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Phillies are +164 to cover, while the Pirates are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Pirates versus Phillies game on June 8 has been set at 6.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Pirates vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with six wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious six times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 23 of 61 chances this season.

In 61 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 28-33-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have won four of the nine games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44.4%).

Philadelphia is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Phillies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 61 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 27 of those games (27-32-2).

The Phillies have covered 49.2% of their games this season, going 30-31-0 ATS.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.353) and total hits (46) this season. He's batting .230 batting average while slugging .465.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 133rd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Cruz hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds has hit eight homers this season while driving in 36 runs. He's batting .234 this season and slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 125th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen is batting .250 with a .378 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .304 with a .351 OBP and 14 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Kiner-Falefa has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a walk and an RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has accumulated 60 hits with a .379 on-base percentage, leading the Phillies in both categories. He's batting .255 and slugging .557.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 83rd, his on-base percentage is 19th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Trea Turner's .445 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .301 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average ranks 15th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Nick Castellanos is hitting .285 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Bryson Stott has six doubles, two triples, four home runs and 20 walks while batting .243.

Pirates vs Phillies Head to Head

6/7/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/18/2025: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/17/2025: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 7/21/2024: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/20/2024: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/19/2024: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-7 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/14/2024: 9-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/13/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/12/2024: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/11/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

