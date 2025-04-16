3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/16/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Osvaldo Bido - Alt Strikeouts Osvaldo Bido - Alt Strikeouts Osvaldo Bido 6+ Strikeouts +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

This prop has actually come down a bit this morning as it was +122 earlier. As unenjoyable as it is to bet against market movement, I still think the over is the right play for Osvaldo Bido.

We're now up to 12 outings for Bido since he joined the A's rotation last year, amounting to 248 batters faced. His strikeout rate in that time is 24.6%. Given that strikeout rate can stabilize in fewer than 100 batters faced, we've got the data to say Bido could be above average in this department.

We're putting that in a plus matchup tonight. The opposing Chicago White Sox's active roster has a whopping 27.2% strikeout rate against righties since the start of last year.

As a result, I have Bido projected for 6.43 strikeouts. Although he hasn't hit seven strikeouts since June of 2023, I think it's a fair mark given the matchup and what he has done so far, and we don't even need him to get to seven to cash here.

Nick Martinez - Strikeouts Seattle Mariners Apr 16 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Similar to Bido, Nick Martinez has impressed in a small-but-non-negligible sample and gets a high-strikeout matchup tonight.

For Martinez, it's a 14-start span since he rejoined the rotation. His strikeout rate in that stretch is 21.7%. That's even with only five of those starts coming at home, which is where he'll be tonight.

There, he'll face the Seattle Mariners. Their strikeout rate against righties is 26.8% since the start of last year, though they've done a much better job in 2025, specifically. We're still at a point in the season where I prefer the larger sample, and that one says we should give a boost to opposing arms.

Martinez has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in just 5 of these 14 starts, but one of those was last time out when he racked up 8. With what I view as a plus matchup at home, Martinez is a value for me.

Sean Newcomb - Strikeouts Boston Red Sox Apr 16 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's purely coincidental that my three favorite strikeout props are all plus-money overs tonight. It allows us to root for the players rather than against them for once, so no complaints here.

With Sean Newcomb, a couple of factors have me sniffing his over. His first three starts -- from a strikeout perspective -- have gone well with a 23.8% strikeout rate. This is the first time we've gotten to see him over a larger sample since he added a slurve in 2023. His early whiff rate on that pitch is 42.9%, according to Baseball Savant.

Tonight, Newcomb will face the Tampa Bay Rays, who have deployed a heavy platoon of late against lefties. The guys they're bringing off the bench aren't the strongest hitters, though, so the likely lack of lefties isn't a huge concern for me with Newcomb.

I have Newcomb projected at 5.44 strikeouts, making him more likely to go over 4.5 for me than not.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for a LIVE wager on any MLB game happening April 16th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.