3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/8/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

As of now, the timing of potential rain in New York tonight is such that I can bet on Will Warren despite the risk of an in-game weather delay. As long as that forecast doesn't get worse, he's worth your attention.

Typically, when pitchers throw fewer sweepers, their strikeouts dip. Sweepers and sliders are great pitches for this market, so a reduction there can be detrimental.

That hasn't been the case for Warren. He reduced his sweeper usage on April 28th, and in 13 starts since, his strikeout rate is 30.1%. That's likely because his four-seamer is a force with a 27.2% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant, and his changeup and seldom-used curve are nasty, too.

In these 13 starts, Warren has gotten 7-plus strikeouts 7 times, including 4 of 6 starts at home. He also got nine strikeouts on the road against the same Seattle Mariners lineup he'll face here.

I have Warren projected at 7.37 strikeouts. That's why I'm willing to take a look even while acknowledging that there's risk of an in-game delay, which could torpedo things even if Warren does manage to get rolling early.

Joey Cantillo - Strikeouts Joey Cantillo Under Jul 9 12:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Although Joey Cantillo has put up massive strikeout numbers in relief thus far, I think we should ride with the under as he continues to stretch out.

This will be just Cantillo's second start. In the first, he did go over this number despite lasting just 3 1/3 innings.

However, he also threw just 68 pitches, meaning he isn't fully stretched out yet. I'm projecting him for 80 tonight.

Additionally, most pitchers see their strikeout rates decrease as they're asked to go deeper in games as they can't get as close to max effort on each pitch. Even with a good number of success stories this year, it's far from universal that they can maintain the numbers they put up in relief.

Tonight, Cantillo will be on the road against a Houston Astros team that loves to swing and can beat up on lefties. Their active roster's 132 wRC+ against southpaws is the best in the league.

Once you combine the matchup with the low pitch count and the potential for a reduced strikeout rate, I have Cantillo projected 4.35 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range for me have gone under 4.5 at a rate of 55.4%, so it's not some massive edge, but I see value in this bet.

Didier Fuentes - Strikeouts Didier Fuentes Under Jul 9 2:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

All year long, we've been talking about how difficult Sutter Health Park is for pitchers. Not only do we see tons of runs, but it's a below-average park for strikeouts, as well. That's a tough setup for a youngster in Didier Fuentes.

This will be Fuentes' fourth start in the big leagues and only his fifth above Double-A after he started the year in High-A. The (barely) 20-year-old righty has struggled thus far, posting a 6.88 xERA with a 17.2% strikeout rate in his three previous MLB outings, and he's yet to go more than five innings.

Despite their issues, the Athletics aren't an easy matchup, either. The active roster has a 114 wRC+ and a strikeout rate that's only slightly above league average. Then there's the park, which makes the overall assignment even tougher.

Due to all of this, I have Fuentes projected for 4.29 strikeouts. He's talented enough to make that look silly, but I think median expectations should be lower than this.

