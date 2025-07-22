3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/22/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Even in a brutal season results-wise, Eduardo Rodriguez is still getting strikeouts. I think he can keep that up against the Houston Astros.

Rodriguez enters his 17th start with a 5.94 ERA, easily the worst of his career. That has happened despite a respectable 23.9% strikeout rate and 35.3% hard-hit rate, both of which say he has gotten pretty unlucky.

Although Rodriguez has hit this over only six times this year, he has buzzed past it several times. He has double-digit strikeouts in three starts, all of which -- somehow -- have come on the road. Chase Field isn't a great park for strikeouts, but it's also not the worst, so my guess would be that Rodriguez is due for some regression.

The Astros could bring that. They're no longer the plate-discipline savants they used to be, boasting a 23.8% strikeout rate and 6.7% walk rate on the active roster against lefties. This gives Rodriguez a pretty obvious path to six strikeouts, so I'm comfortable with his over despite the poor results.

This is a low-strikeout arm in a brutal pitching environment, and we're getting +124 on the under. Sign me up.

Erick Fedde and the St. Louis Cardinals are at Coors Field to face the Colorado Rockies. Although the Rockies ain't great, their strikeout rate at home against righties goes down to 24.1%, a big deviation from their 28.8% mark on the road. They're also at least a smidge more likely to do damage, increasing the odds a pitcher gets yanked early.

That could certainly happen to Fedde, who has trundled along to a 4.83 ERA and 5.69 xERA this year. Those metrics have slid with his strikeout rate down to 13.5% and just a 6.6% swinging-strike rate. Fedde's regressing back to his pre-KBO levels, and there haven't been a lot of signs that he'll snap out of it.

I have Fedde projected for just 3.25 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range for me have gone under 3.5 strikeouts 55.7% of the time, so I'll happily take the plus money we're getting offered.

Even with fewer curveballs recently, Kyle Hendricks has managed to boost his strikeouts. I don't understand it, but I do think there's value in his over against the New York Mets.

It's a nine-start sample on Hendricks with fewer curves. In that time, his strikeout rate is up to 17.5%. He had nine strikeouts on the road against the New York Yankees and six against the Cleveland Guardians.

Even though the curve doesn't generate many whiffs, I'm still projecting regression for Hendricks from that number. He's at 15.9% for the season, and he hasn't topped 17% since an injury-shortened 2022. He also gets downgraded due to the Mets' 20.8% strikeout rate against righties.

Despite this, I still have Hendricks projected at 3.70 strikeouts, a smidge above his season-long average of 3.61. His pitch efficiency on the mound is superb, allowing him to rack up outs even without a massive pitch count. I'm still skeptical Hendricks can keep this up, but I'm willing to bet the over given how many downgrades are already in place with Hendricks' projection remaining respectable.

