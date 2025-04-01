3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/1/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Luis Severino's debut with the Athletics went about as well as you could hope. I think he can do it again tonight.

In that debut, Severino threw six shutout innings, striking out six batters. The lone blemish was four walks, but otherwise, he was sterling.

It's a continuation of gains we saw out of Severino down the stretch. Over his past 15 starts, he has been throwing more sliders and fewer sinkers, and it has helped him post a 25.2% strikeout rate in that time.

As a cherry on top, Severino threw 99 pitches last week, so he's fully stretched out. I've got him projected for 6.39 strikeouts tonight against the Chicago Cubs, enough for us to take the over.

Hayden Wesneski will be looking to follow in Severino's footsteps with a stout outing for his new club tonight.

Wesneski's Houston Astros debut will come at home against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants are a plus for strikeouts as their active roster has a 23.7% mark against righties since the start of last year.

Wesneski found decent success in a hybrid role with the Cubs last year. He finished with a 3.75 SIERA and 23.7% strikeout rate across 67 2/3 innings. He maintained a decent strikeout rate even in his starts, sitting at 21.8% there.

The toughest part with Wesneski is projecting his pitch count. His final two spring starts were minor-league outings, and he got hit in the foot with a line drive in one of them.

But with Wesneski having hit 71 pitches back on March 14th, I've got him projected in the high 80s tonight. That's enough for me to back him to go over this mark given the matchup.

It was over a small sample, but Trevor Williams was genuinely good last year. I think he can carry that into tonight's start.

Williams' season was shortened to 13 starts due to injury. In those, though, he had a 2.03 ERA, largely legitimized by his 3.96 SIERA and 3.17 expected ERA. A good bit of the gains came via an increased strikeout rate as he sat at 22.7%.

Williams seemingly got there by leaning more on his slider and sweeper, pitches he threw a combined 34.7% of the time, up from 18.2% in 2023. The sweeper had a 45.9% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant, so the strikeout spike doesn't seem all that fluky. He posted a 24.4% strikeout rate this spring, as well.

Even in a low-strikeout matchup on the road, I have Williams projected at 3.66 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range for me have gone over 3.5 strikeouts 51.4% of the time, allowing me to take the plus money.

