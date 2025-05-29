3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Thursday 5/29/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Although it's across a small sample, Jacob Lopez seems to be finding more strikeout upside this year. I think that leads to value in his over against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Lopez is throwing both his cutter and his slider harder this year. The velocity on the cutter is up to 88.3 miles per hour from 87.1, and the slider has risen to 79.0 from 77.9, according to Baseball Savant. Those numbers were actually even a hair higher last week as he threw 91 pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies, so it's not just the product of working in relief.

Across 27 innings in Triple-A, Lopez had a 36.5% strikeout rate with a 15.1% swinging-strike rate. He has always been a high-strikeout guy in the minors; he just hasn't gotten that to follow him to the majors across his brief stints. Things could be changing this year as he's at 25.8% in his first 14 innings.

Even when I regress him closer to his career mark, I still have Lopez projected for 4.39 strikeouts tonight. Thus, the plus money on the over is mighty attractive.

This is a low-strikeout pitcher in a low-strikeout matchup, pushing me toward the under even at a low number.

Strikeouts have never been Emerson Hancock's forte as a pitcher. Even across 17 starts in Triple-A last year, he had a strikeout rate of 16.7%. That fell to 14.7% in the majors.

This year, the strikeout rate has crept up to 15.7%, but his swinging-strike rate has actually decreased to 8.9%. Part of that is due to facing a good number of teams that avoid whiffs, but he'll have the exact same issue tonight.

The opposing Washington Nationals' active roster has a 19.4% strikeout rate against righties, more than two percentage points below the league average. When you pair that with Hancock, my model has him projected at 3.56 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range for me have gone under 3.5 strikeouts at a rate of 50.7%, meaning the +110 we're getting is enough for us to buy in.

This is a prop that enticed me yesterday before this Phillies-Atlanta Braves matchup eventually got postponed, setting up a double-header today. Now, with everything reset, we're somehow getting Zack Wheeler at an even longer number, which confuses me.

The initial draw on Wheeler was how filthy he has been this year. Through 11 starts, Wheeler has a 32.7% strikeout rate, allowing him to record 8-plus strikeouts 7 times already. That's why -- even in a bad matchup -- I have him projected for 8.02 strikeouts.

The double-header aspect does complicate things, but it should -- at least in theory -- only help Wheeler. There's both a chance he faces a weaker lineup (as not all hitters will start both games) and the potential for a thinner Philly bullpen, depending on how things go in the day game. So, maybe I'm the one missing something here, but I think we should be willing to go back to Wheeler again in what should be a thrilling matchup against Chris Sale.

