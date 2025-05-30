Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, versus the Washington Nationals.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (27-29) vs. Washington Nationals (26-30)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and MASN2

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-220) | WSH: (+184)

ARI: (-220) | WSH: (+184) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120)

ARI: -1.5 (-100) | WSH: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 5-2, 3.52 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 4-1, 3.42 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (5-2, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Jake Irvin (4-1, 3.42 ERA). When Kelly starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. Kelly's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Irvin starts, the Nationals are 7-4-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 6-5 in Irvin's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (66.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +184 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Nationals are -120 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -100.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Over/Under

Diamondbacks versus Nationals, on May 30, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have won in 18, or 51.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Arizona has won two of four games when listed as at least -220 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks' games have gone over the total in 25 of their 55 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread mark of 25-30-0 in 55 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 43 total times this season. They've gone 23-20 in those games.

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Nationals have played in 54 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-26-1).

The Nationals have collected a 30-24-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has 56 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .391. He has a .292 batting average and a slugging percentage of .453.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he is 20th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 60 hits. He is batting .259 this season and has 32 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Carroll enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .087 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Josh Naylor has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Naylor has recorded at least one base hit in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has been key for Arizona with 45 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .500.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a team-high OBP (.385) and slugging percentage (.571), and leads the Nationals in hits (61, while batting .288).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage is 17th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 38th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is batting .250 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .224 with nine doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Nationals Head to Head

4/6/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/5/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/4/2025: 6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/31/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/30/2024: 17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

17-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/29/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/20/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/19/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/18/2024: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/22/2023: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

