Mariners vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

In MLB action on Friday, the Seattle Mariners play the Minnesota Twins.

Mariners vs Twins Game Info

Seattle Mariners (30-25) vs. Minnesota Twins (30-25)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW and MNNT

Mariners vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-156) | MIN: (+132)

SEA: (-156) | MIN: (+132) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+134) | MIN: +1.5 (-162)

SEA: -1.5 (+134) | MIN: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-2, 2.40 ERA vs Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 0-1, 7.71 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryan Woo (5-2) for the Mariners and Zebby Matthews (0-1) for the Twins. When Woo starts, his team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season. When Woo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-1. Matthews has started two games with set spreads, and the Twins failed to cover in both chances. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for one Matthews start this season -- they lost.

Mariners vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (56.9%)

Mariners vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -156 favorite at home.

Mariners vs Twins Spread

The Mariners are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mariners are +134 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -162.

Mariners vs Twins Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Mariners-Twins on May 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Mariners vs Twins Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 18, or 52.9%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Seattle has a record of 7-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 30 of 54 chances this season.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 26-28-0 against the spread.

The Twins have been the moneyline underdog 18 total times this season. They've gone 8-10 in those games.

Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 53 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-32-4).

The Twins have covered 54.7% of their games this season, going 29-24-0 against the spread.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 52 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .595. All three of those stats lead Seattle hitters this season. He has a .260 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 71st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez has hit 10 homers this season while driving in 32 runs. He's batting .235 this season and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Polanco is batting .266 with a .525 slugging percentage and 30 RBI this year.

J.P. Crawford is batting .251 with a .372 OBP and 20 RBI for Seattle this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has put up a team-best .399 slugging percentage. He's batting .247 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 105th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Ty France paces his team with a .358 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .254 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 86th, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 130th in slugging.

Harrison Bader is batting .276 with six doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Ryan Jeffers paces his team with a .349 OBP.

