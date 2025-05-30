Cardinals vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Texas Rangers.

Cardinals vs Rangers Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (32-24) vs. Texas Rangers (27-30)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: CW33 and FDSMW

Cardinals vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-132) | TEX: (+112)

STL: (-132) | TEX: (+112) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+128) | TEX: +1.5 (-154)

STL: -1.5 (+128) | TEX: +1.5 (-154) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cardinals vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 3-3, 2.73 ERA vs Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 3-2, 4.17 ERA

The Cardinals will call on Matthew Liberatore (3-3) against the Rangers and Jack Leiter (3-2). When Liberatore starts, his team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season. When Liberatore starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. The Rangers have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Leiter's eight starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 2-4 in Leiter's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (60.7%)

Cardinals vs Rangers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Cardinals, Texas is the underdog at +112, and St. Louis is -132 playing on the road.

Cardinals vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Rangers are -154 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +128.

Cardinals vs Rangers Over/Under

The Cardinals-Rangers contest on May 30 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Cardinals vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 11, or 55%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has a record of 5-2 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over in 29 of their 56 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 32-24-0 against the spread this season.

The Rangers have been the moneyline underdog 27 total times this season. They've finished 8-19 in those games.

Texas has a 3-12 record (winning only 20% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

In the 57 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rangers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-39-1).

The Rangers have covered 52.6% of their games this season, going 30-27-0 ATS.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis with 69 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481. He's batting .335.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks seventh in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Donovan has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .471 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .252 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks, while slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among qualifying batters, he is 93rd in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Nolan Arenado is batting .239 with a .391 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.

Arenado takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Masyn Winn is batting .278 with a .357 OBP and 20 RBI for St. Louis this season.

Winn brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford is leading the Rangers with 43 hits. He's batting .246 and slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 106th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 47th in slugging.

Josh Jung paces his team with a .446 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He is currently 50th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Josh Smith has put up a team-high .346 on-base percentage.

Adolis Garcia has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks while batting .208.

