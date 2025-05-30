Padres vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

In MLB action on Friday, the San Diego Padres play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Padres vs Pirates Game Info

San Diego Padres (31-23) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (21-36)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network, SDPA, and SportsNet PT

Padres vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-198) | PIT: (+166)

SD: (-198) | PIT: (+166) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+110) | PIT: +1.5 (-132)

SD: -1.5 (+110) | PIT: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 5-2, 2.72 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-6, 3.66 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Pivetta (5-2) for the Padres and Mitch Keller (1-6) for the Pirates. Pivetta and his team have a record of 7-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Pivetta's team is 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 4-7-0 record against the spread in Keller's starts. The Pirates have a 2-6 record in Keller's eight starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (58.5%)

Padres vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Padres, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +166, and San Diego is -198 playing at home.

Padres vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Pirates are -132 to cover, and the Padres are +110.

Padres vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Pirates on May 30 is 7.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Padres vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (62.1%) in those games.

San Diego has a record of 4-2 when favored by -198 or more this year.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 23 of 53 chances this season.

In 53 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 28-25-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have a 15-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.5% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +166 or longer.

In the 55 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-30-3).

The Pirates have covered 43.6% of their games this season, going 24-31-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .273. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .502.

Among the qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with an OPS of .865. He has a slash line of .313/.382/.483 this season.

He ranks 10th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Machado has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .275 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Luis Arraez is batting .290 with a .415 slugging percentage and 19 RBI this year.

Arraez enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego with 47 hits, batting .275 this season with 18 extra-base hits.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has racked up 40 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .230 and slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 130th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .366 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .222 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is currently 142nd in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has eight doubles, a triple, a home run and nine walks while batting .297.

Andrew McCutchen paces his team with a .361 OBP.

Padres vs Pirates Head to Head

5/4/2025: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/2/2025: 9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/14/2024: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/13/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/12/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/8/2024: 7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-6 SD (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/7/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/6/2024: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/26/2023: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/25/2023: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

