Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, up against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yankees vs Dodgers Game Info

New York Yankees (35-20) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (34-22)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Yankees vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-132) | LAD: (+112)

NYY: (-132) | LAD: (+112) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+122) | LAD: +1.5 (-146)

NYY: -1.5 (+122) | LAD: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Yankees vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Fried (Yankees) - 7-0, 1.29 ERA vs Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers) - 2-1, 4.68 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Max Fried (7-0, 1.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 4.68 ERA). Fried's team is 8-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Fried's team has won 90.9% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-1). The Dodgers have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Gonsolin's starts. The Dodgers were the moneyline underdog for one Gonsolin start this season -- they lost.

Yankees vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (55.7%)

Yankees vs Dodgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Dodgers reveal New York as the favorite (-132) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+112) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Dodgers are -146 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +122.

Yankees vs Dodgers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Dodgers game on May 30, with the over available at -128 and the under at +104.

Yankees vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 33, or 68.8%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 28-12 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 54 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 26-28-0 against the spread.

The Dodgers have compiled a 3-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +112 or longer.

The Dodgers have played in 55 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-23-1).

The Dodgers are 26-29-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York with 81 hits and an OBP of .488, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .739. He's batting .391.

Among qualified batters, he ranks first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He's batting .347 and slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him fourth, his on-base percentage eighth, and his slugging percentage 32nd.

Goldschmidt brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 48 hits this season and has a slash line of .258/.329/.457.

Anthony Volpe has six home runs, 33 RBI and a batting average of .246 this season.

Volpe has safely hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and seven RBIs.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.648) and leads the Dodgers in hits (63). He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .394.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage is 10th, and he is second in slugging.

Mookie Betts has five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks while batting .254. He's slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .338.

His batting average is 86th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 94th in slugging.

Freddie Freeman is batting .359 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and five walks while batting .305.

