3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 7/7/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Cristopher Sanchez - Strikeouts Philadelphia Phillies Jul 8 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This number has moved quite a bit since this morning when it was available at +102. I still think there's lingering value in the over on Cristopher Sanchez, though.

Sanchez is in the midst of another brilliant season. He has a 2.68 ERA through 17 starts, and he's doing it in a very different fashion from previous seasons. Whereas he used to get by on suppressing hard contact, his strikeouts have spiked this year. He has a 26.2% strikeout rate, up from 20.3% last year. Based on his 13.0% swinging-strike rate, most of that seems sustainable.

He also gets a good matchup tonight against the San Francisco Giants. Their active roster has a 24.5% strikeout rate against lefties with just a 91 wRC+.

Even after lowering Sanchez's baseline strikeout rate from what he has done this year, I have him projected as a value here. I also don't hate the idea of considering his alt market of 7-plus strikeouts at +178. Whichever route you want to take, he's a pitcher I want to buy into.

Yusei Kikuchi - Alt Strikeouts Yusei Kikuchi - Alt Strikeouts Yusei Kikuchi 7+ Strikeouts +112 View more odds in Sportsbook

If I use a somewhat conservative projection on Yusei Kikuchi, I have this bet as a slim-but-fair value. I think there's potential beyond that, though, so I do want to give this a swipe.

For the full season, Kikuchi's strikeout rate is 24.4%, down from 28.0% last year. That doesn't tell the full story, though.

Things have been much rosier for him of late. He has seven-plus strikeouts in four straight games, none of which have come against complete duds of opponents. He has still gotten hit hard, but the strikeouts have allowed him to post decent results and go deep in games.

Even if I ignore that surge, I have Kikuchi projected at 7.15 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range have gotten to 7-plus strikeouts 49.6% of the time for me (as more things can deter a good outing when you have to reach that high of a number). Thus, I wouldn't want to go much shorter than +110, but given I may be a smidge lower on Kikuchi than I should, I'm happy with it at this number.

Shane Baz - Strikeouts Tampa Bay Rays Jul 7 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Over his past few starts, Shane Baz has introduced a brand new cutter. It may be giving his strikeout upside a lift.

Baz didn't throw the cutter at all until June 4th, and he didn't throw it multiple times until June 15th. In that one, he threw 6 2/3 shutout innings, so he decided to let that sucker cook. Its usage is 28.6% across his past 4 starts.

Baz has been bathing in strikeouts in that time. He has a 30.2% strikeout rate with a 2.67 ERA. The cutter has a 30.8% whiff rate and 42.1% putaway rate, according to Baseball Savant, both highest of any of his pitches.

Baz's one bad start in this span did come against the same Detroit Tigers lineup he'll face tonight, which also means they're one of the few teams that has already seen the new pitch in action. That does ding Baz a bit for sure.

Still, the underlying numbers for Baz are hot, and I'm more willing to buy into a small sample when it's tied to a tangible shift in the pitcher's approach. With this over sitting at plus money, I think this is still a prime time to buy.

