3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 6/9/25

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Merrill Kelly is on an absolute heater now, and some changes to his pitch mix could explain why.

Last year, Kelly's most-utilized pitch was his cutter, per Baseball Savant. That pitch let up a lot of hard contact and didn't generate many whiffs.

This year, Kelly is throwing both his four-seamer and his changeup more than that cutter. The cutter has also performed better when he has thrown it with the whiff rate up almost seven percentage points.

As a result, Kelly's strikeout rate has risen to 23.8% from 21.0% in an abbreviated campaign last year. It comes with a 10.3% swinging-strike rate, the second-best mark of his career.

Against the Seattle Mariners, I have Kelly projected for 6.41 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range for me have gone over 5.5 strikeouts 60.8% of the time, allowing me to pay a price of -106.

This is a tough matchup for Dustin May as he goes on the road to face the San Diego Padres. Even with that accounted for, I've got value in his over tonight.

The Padres' active roster has just an 18.5% strikeout rate against righties, the fourth-lowest mark in the league. They're also a quality offense overall, which doesn't help matters.

But May is pitching well. His strikeout rate is 24.2% as he is finally converting his gas into whiffs. His new sweeper has also been nasty with a 30.4% whiff rate.

Because of this, May has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in 9 of 11 starts, including 6 straight. The matchup lowers his projection to 4.67 for me, but pitchers projected there have gone over 4.5 strikeouts 50.0% of the time.

Although the Miami Marlins aren't a great offense, they don't strike out a bunch. That disconnect could be leading to an inflated strikeout market for Mike Burrows.

The Marlins' active roster enters Monday with a 19.2% strikeout rate against righties, the sixth-lowest mark in the league. The matchup helps Burrows' Pittsburgh Pirates check in with a -118 moneyline, but it doesn't boost his strikeout projection.

We also have yet to see the Pirates fully unleash Burrows. His highest pitch count between the minors and majors is 87 pitches, and he has maxed out at 78 in three big-league starts. His strikeout rate in those starts is 18.6%.

Given Burrows' lofty strikeout rate in Triple-A, it's possible I'm too low on him. But I've got him projected at just 3.19 strikeouts, presenting value in the under.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today?

