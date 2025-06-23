3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 6/23/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Bailey Ober - Strikeouts Bailey Ober Under Jun 23 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This one isn't a shocker to anyone who checked out today's best MLB player props.

Leaning to the under for Bailey Ober's outs recorded also translates to being lower on his ability to rack up Ks. Ober's primary obstacle right now is his own form, amassing a 4.63 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) with a low strikeout rate (17.8%). He's coughed up 1.59 HR/9 behind elevated fly-ball (50.5%) and hard-hit (40.5%) rates allowed.

The Seattle Mariners are just 15th in K rate over the last 30 days against righties (20.6%) and come with the added concern of being pretty darn scary. Their .762 team OPS in the split in these parameters ranks seventh in MLB despite playing half their games in pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect just 4.60 median Ks for Ober tonight, implying closer to -218 odds on this under. I prefer outs recorded if taking only one.

Matthew Liberatore - Strikeouts Chicago Cubs Jun 23 11:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Chicago Cubs have been a completely different team against southpaws, which makes sense with Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong on the left side of the dish.

Over the past month, Chicago is a bottom-12 team in OPS (.651) and strikeout rate (23.8%) against left-handed pitching across 282 plate appearances (PAs). They're actually a plus matchup, enabling some fun at these odds in backing Matthew Liberatore.

A former top prospect, Liberatore has started to put things together for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025. His swinging-strike rate (10.1%) and K rate (20.1%) aren't special, but he's been an effective hurler (3.74 SIERA) that has limited bombs (0.79 HR/9).

Simply, the lefty shouldn't be priced like an ineffective pitcher in this matchup. We've got Liberatore pegged for 4.74 median Ks, meaning that Liberatore to Record 5+ Strikeouts (+158) is also a wagerable market up to -105. I'd rather pay a little juice in the traditional market.

Jack Kochanowicz - Strikeouts Jack Kochanowicz Under Jun 24 1:39am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Force ranking these three props, this one would easily be third. The Boston Red Sox have whiffed an unnerving amount in and around the Rafael Devers trade, but this line is still too high.

Boston's 26.5% strikeout rate against righties over the last 30 days is tied for the MLB lead. That's, undoubtedly, influenced this line. Jack Kochanowicz has also done a decent job to hit five-plus Ks in four of his last seven starts, so quick bettors without much of a process are all in on the over.

I'd be hesitant. Kochanowicz's 4.79 SIERA and 1.75 HR/9 allowed are concerns in terms of length and effectiveness, and his swinging-strike rate (9.0%) is extremely low. He's also failed to reach 90 pitches in 9 of his 15 starts (60.0%).

Across 4.46 median innings, FDR projects Kochanowicz for just 3.13 median Ks. It's a good time to fade him after eight punchouts against a reeling New York Yankees offense with name value.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

