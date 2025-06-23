3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Monday 6/23/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Bailey Ober Outs Recorded Under 17.5

This is an exceptionally difficult home matchup for Bailey Ober, so I'd be surprised to see him lengthen out toward a quality start.

The right-hander has failed to reach 6.0 innings in six of his last eight starts, and his overall form is pretty unappetizing. He melts a 4.63 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) with a low strikeout rate (17.8%) and elevated flyball (50.5%) and hard-hit (40.5%) rates allowed. It's hard to get deep into games allowing 1.59 HR/9.

Plus, the Seattle Mariners have really turned a corner lately. Over the past 30 days, Seattle is 11th in strikeout rate (20.6%) and 15th in walk rate (8.4%) while sporting a whopping .762 OPS that's eighth in MLB during this time.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect just 4.70 median innings completed for Ober on Monday.

To Record An RBI Abraham Toro +150

The Boston Red Sox are in their Moneyball era, shipping star players out west in favor of lesser -- but productive -- names.

Abraham Toro currently holds down Boston's cleanup spot, so we'll want to check on him in plus matchups. Toro, a switch-hitter, has recorded a .902 OPS and .264 ISO over the past 30 days against right-handers, which spans 74 plate appearances (PAs). He's driven in 8 runs in 16 games during the month of June.

A right-handed split is appropriate as the Sox visit Jack Kochanowicz and the Los Angeles Angels. Kochanowicz's 4.79 SIERA isn't ideal, and he's a sinkerballer who balances a fair share of groundballs (50.4% rate) and, seemingly, mistakes (1.75 HR/9). Lefties have a .937 OPS and .400 wOBA against him.

Our projections expect 0.77 median RBIs from Toro in this matchup, implying closer to -116 odds for one. Boston's 4.62-run implied team total should call for opportunities.

To Record 2+ Total Bases Manny Machado -115

Oddly, the San Diego Padres aren't doing very well against left-handed pitching at the moment.

They've actually got the league's worst OPS against southpaws in the past 30 days (.585) and have heavily relied on Manny Machado to keep them afloat. In this time, Machado has compiled an .824 OPS, .400 ISO, and 87.5% medium-to-hard contact rate. He's been a productive bat from the three hole.

The whole team might get off the schneid tonight against Mitchell Parker. Parker's another hurler with an ugly SIERA (4.82) giving up his fair share of flyballs (41.2% rate) and hard-hit balls (50.0% rate). He's just been fortunate to not have been bit by the homer bug yet with a low 8.7% HR:FB ratio.

Plus, the Washington Nationals' bullpen got worked in a 13-run outing yesterday and has MLB's second-worst reliever SIERA over the last 30 days (4.31).

FDR projects Machado for 1.88 median total bases, so we'd set this line closer to -128.

