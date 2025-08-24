Rangers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 24

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Guardians Game Info

Texas Rangers (64-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-63)

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Sunday, August 24, 2025 Time: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and CLEG

Rangers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-132) | CLE: (+112)

TEX: (-132) | CLE: (+112) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+160) | CLE: +1.5 (-194)

TEX: -1.5 (+160) | CLE: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Rangers) - 9-7, 3.35 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 8-4, 3.24 ERA

The Rangers will call on Merrill Kelly (9-7) against the Guardians and Gavin Williams (8-4). Kelly and his team are 10-13-0 ATS this season when he starts. Kelly's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (7-7). The Guardians have an 11-14-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Williams' starts this season, and they went 6-9 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.7%)

Rangers vs Guardians Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -132 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +112 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Guardians are -194 to cover, and the Rangers are +160.

Rangers vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Guardians on Aug. 24, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 38, or 62.3%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Texas has won 25 of 39 games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 56 of 129 chances this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 67-62-0 in 129 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 29 of the 69 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42%).

Cleveland has a record of 15-20 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer (42.9%).

In the 124 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Guardians, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-64-4).

The Guardians have a 65-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Corey Seager has 98 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which lead Texas hitters this season. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 48th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Seager has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .275 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 53 walks, while slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 104th, his on-base percentage 63rd, and his slugging percentage 77th.

Josh Smith is batting .259 with a .385 slugging percentage and 32 RBI this year.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 98 hits, an OBP of .266 plus a slugging percentage of .388.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up 136 hits with a .365 on-base percentage and a .517 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Guardians. He's batting .291.

He is 17th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Steven Kwan has 22 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks while batting .277. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is batting .226 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 52 walks.

Kyle Manzardo has 14 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .233.

Rangers vs Guardians Head to Head

8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/25/2024: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/24/2024: 13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/23/2024: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/15/2024: 4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/14/2024: 7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/13/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/17/2023: 9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/16/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!