3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 5/5/25

Today's Best MLB K Props

It has been an uneven start to the year for Bryce Miller, helping create value in the under for me tonight.

Miller has really struggled with walks in his first six starts, letting up a 14.7% rate thus far. From a strikeout perspective, this drives up his pitch count in a hurry, preventing him from doing deep in games. He has gone five or fewer innings in four straight and hasn't finished six innings yet.

Tonight, he's on the road and facing an Athletics active roster that has just an 18.8% strikeout rate against righties. That leads to a projected 4.33 strikeouts for me, low enough to back the under.

Sandy Alcantara struggled mightily in this matchup last week, and I'm worried we'll see more of the same tonight.

The Los Angeles Dodgers -- on top of everything else they do well -- are a very patient team. They've averaged 4.07 pitches per plate appearance against righties this year, the highest mark for any team on the slate against the opposing starter's handedness. They've drawn an 11.2% walk rate thanks in large part to that patience.

That helped lead to Alcantara's demise last week as he walked 5 batters in 2 2/3 innings with just 2 strikeouts. That pushed his walk rate this year up to 14.2%, and he's averaging 4.08 pitches per plate appearance on his end, as well.

Although Alcantara benefits from this matchup being at home, I see enough paths to an under to bet against him again tonight.

This is a bet on volume rather than efficiency as Jake Irvin faces the Cleveland Guardians.

Neither Irvin nor the Guardians generate a ton of strikeouts. He's at a 19.1% mark this year, and the Guardians' active roster is at 20.4% against righties. It's not your typical recipe for an over.

But Irving is going deep in games. He has gone six-plus innings in five straight since getting fully stretched out, including a pair of games where he completed seven innings. This has helped him go over 4.5 three times in that stretch.

That length puts Irvin's strikeout projection at 4.64 for me. Pitchers in that range for my model have gone over 4.5 strikeouts at a rate of 50.5%, meaning we've got value here as long as the market remains at plus money.

