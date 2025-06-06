3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 6/6/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Colton Gordon - Strikeouts Houston Astros Jun 6 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The early returns on Colton Gordon have been good enough where I think we can back his over even as he goes on the road to face the Cleveland Guardians.

In Gordon's first four starts, his underlying numbers are much better than his results. He has a 23.0% strikeout rate, helping lead to a 2.66 expected ERA. A good bit of his 5.95 ERA may be attributable to bad luck.

He was able to get strikeouts before the promotion, too. His mark was 25.3% across 8 starts in Triple-A. He rarely walks batters, which is a key given he's unlikely to go more than 85 or so pitches tonight.

The Guardians' active roster has a 24.6% strikeout rate against lefties this year, showing their low-strikeout ways are a thing of the past. I've got Gordon projected at 5.12 strikeouts tonight, so the over seems like a value.

Dean Kremer - Strikeouts Dean Kremer Under Jun 7 2:06am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the third time this week we've gone with the under for a righty facing the Athletics in Sacramento. The first two both worked out, so I'm going back to the well with Dean Kremer.

The same thought process from before applies: the A's are a below-average strikeout team in a park that has been tough for strikeouts thus far.

Additionally, strikeouts have been down for Kremer this year. He's at 17.5% through 12 starts, and that number has crept down as he has increased the usage on his sinker. He has had some big outings recently with 7, 6, and 8 strikeouts within his past 5 starts, but the overall body of work is below his baseline.

I have Kremer as more likely to go under 4.5 than over, pushing me to take the plus money.

Sonny Gray - Strikeouts Los Angeles Dodgers Jun 7 12:16am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Sonny Gray is letting his breaking balls cook this year, and it's creating value in his over even against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For the full season, Gray's strikeout rate is 27.2%. Although that's lower than last year, it's well above his career baseline and has remained high even with changes to how the strike zone is being called. He has likely kept it elevated thanks to leaning more on both his sweeper and curve than he did last year.

The curve usage is up from where it was even to begin this season. He has thrown it 18.2% of the time his past 8 starts, up from 15.2% before. That has come at the expense of his four-seamer, which is a boon for strikeouts.

The Dodgers -- shockingly -- aren't a good matchup for a righty. Even accounting for that, I have Gray projected at 6.56 strikeouts tonight. Pitchers in that range for me have gone over 5.5 strikeouts 58.3% of the time, meaning -118 is a quality price to buy.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.