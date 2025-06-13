3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 6/13/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

There's some risk of an in-game delay here, so I'd check the forecast before placing a bet. As of Friday morning, though, I feel good enough about that to take the value in Jack Kochanowicz's over.

Kochanowicz is not really a high-strikeout pitcher. He's at 15.9% for the season and 12.9% for his career.

However, he started throwing a changeup on April 29th, and it has been a good pitch for him. It has a 26.1% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant, and his strikeout rate is up to 18.7% in this span.

One of those starts was against the same Baltimore Orioles he'll face tonight, and he got four strikeouts there. In fact, he has gone over 3.5 in six straight and seven of eight since adding the changeup.

His ERA is still 5.71 in that time, so he could eventually ditch his recent changes, but this does shift his outlook from a strikeout perspective. I think we should be willing to bet on him while the market adjusts to his shift in approach.

The early returns on Colton Gordon have been good enough where I want to plug his over once again.

Through five MLB starts, Gordon's strikeout rate is 23.6% with a 2.8% walk rate. This is in line with what you'd expect based on his Triple-A numbers as he had strikeout rates of 23.8% and 25.3% the past two years, respectively.

Tonight, Gordon will face the Minnesota Twins. Two of their more productive hitters -- Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner -- are lefties who often sit against southpaws. Thus, their active roster's 24.0% strikeout rate against lefties and 93 wRC+ shouldn't be a huge shock. My model has Gordon projected at 5.68 strikeouts, plenty enough for me to back the over.

Freddy Peralta gets a boost tonight as he pitches at home in one of the best environments for strikeouts in the league. Even after adding that boost, though, this number is too high for me.

For the season, Peralta's strikeout rate is 24.5%. In 35 innings at home, it's 25.0%. Last time out, he managed just three strikeouts despite pitching at home while going six shutout innings.

That was in a low-strikeout matchup, but so is this one. The St. Louis Cardinals have just an 18.3% strikeout rate against righties on the season.

Because of that, I have Peralta projected at 5.01 strikeouts. Maybe that's foolish as he's averaging 5.57 per start this year. Still, he has gone under 5.5 in 7 of 14 starts, including 3 of 6 at home, so that +130 is mighty tempting.

