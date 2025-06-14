Royals vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:15 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Royals vs Athletics Game Info

Kansas City Royals (34-36) vs. Athletics (27-44)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and NBCS-CA

Royals vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-156) | OAK: (+132)

KC: (-156) | OAK: (+132) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

KC: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Royals vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen (Royals) - 4-6, 4.94 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 0-4, 6.00 ERA

The probable starters are Michael Lorenzen (4-6) for the Royals and Jacob Lopez (0-4) for the Athletics. Lorenzen's team is 9-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Lorenzen's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Athletics have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Lopez's four starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 1-3 record in Lopez's four starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Royals vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (53.3%)

Royals vs Athletics Moneyline

The Royals vs Athletics moneyline has the Royals as a -156 favorite, while the Athletics are a +132 underdog on the road.

Royals vs Athletics Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Royals are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Royals vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Royals versus Athletics game on June 14 has been set at 9.5, with -106 odds on the over and -114 odds on the under.

Bet on Kansas City Royals vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win seven times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -156 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Royals and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 70 games with a total this season.

The Royals have an against the spread mark of 37-33-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 51 total times this season. They've finished 16-35 in those games.

The Athletics have a record of 6-18 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (25%).

The Athletics have played in 71 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-27-3).

The Athletics have put together a 33-38-0 record against the spread this season (covering 46.5% of the time).

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. is hitting .278 with 22 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .469.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 46th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City with 77 hits and an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .478. He's batting .309.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 12th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 74 hits this season and has a slash line of .276/.332/.422.

Jonathan India is batting .249 with a .332 OBP and 18 RBI for Kansas City this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has racked up an on-base percentage of .402, a slugging percentage of .517, and has 95 hits, all club-highs for the Athletics (while batting .367).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .277. He's slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Lawrence Butler is batting .262 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Royals vs Athletics Head to Head

6/13/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/20/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/19/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/18/2024: 7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-5 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/19/2024: 8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/18/2024: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/17/2024: 6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/23/2023: 4-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/22/2023: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/21/2023: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!