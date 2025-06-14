Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Texas Rangers taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (34-36) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-47)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and CHSN

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-330) | CHW: (+265)

TEX: (-330) | CHW: (+265) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-150) | CHW: +1.5 (+125)

TEX: -1.5 (-150) | CHW: +1.5 (+125) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 6-2, 2.12 ERA vs Mike Vasil (White Sox) - 3-2, 2.18 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jacob deGrom (6-2) versus the White Sox and Mike Vasil (3-2). deGrom's team is 6-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. deGrom's team is 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Vasil has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Vasil start this season -- they lost.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (66.8%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

Texas is a -330 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +265 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -150 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +125.

The over/under for the Rangers versus White Sox contest on June 14 has been set at 7.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 22, or 66.7%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Texas this season, with a -330 moneyline set for this game.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 22 of their 69 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 38-31-0 against the spread in their 69 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 21 of the 66 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (31.8%).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 67 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 31 of those games (31-33-3).

The White Sox have a 37-30-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Smith has an OPS of .795, fueled by an OBP of .355 to go with a slugging percentage of .441. He has a .289 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 24th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.

Smith will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .435 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Wyatt Langford has 53 hits, which leads Texas batters this season. He's batting .236 with 21 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .444 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average is 120th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Langford has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .261 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Marcus Semien is batting .219 with a .326 slugging percentage and 29 RBI this year.

Semien brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Josh Jung has been key for Texas with 58 hits, an OBP of .308 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated 59 hits with a .325 on-base percentage and a .432 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the White Sox. He's batting .243.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Vargas heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and four RBIs.

Chase Meidroth is batting .280 with five doubles, two home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .345 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Andrew Benintendi has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .240.

Luis Robert is batting .193 with eight doubles, six home runs and 25 walks.

Rangers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/13/2025: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/25/2025: 5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

10-5 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/23/2025: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 8/29/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/28/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 7/25/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/24/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/23/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

