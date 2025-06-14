Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14
Odds updated as of 10:13 a.m.
The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the St. Louis Cardinals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info
- Milwaukee Brewers (38-33) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-34)
- Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSWI, and FDSMW
Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | STL: (+102)
- Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-210) | STL: -1.5 (+172)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.66 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 4-3, 4.75 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jose Quintana (4-1) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (4-3) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Quintana and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Quintana's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have gone 8-5-0 ATS in Pallante's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 5-3 in Pallante's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cardinals win (52.4%)
Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline
- Milwaukee is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +102 underdog on the road.
Brewers vs Cardinals Spread
- The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Cardinals are +172 to cover, while the Brewers are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cardinals contest on June 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends
- The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (67.6%) in those games.
- This season Milwaukee has been victorious 17 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 70 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Brewers have an against the spread record of 36-34-0 in 70 games with a line this season.
- The Cardinals have won 21 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (53.8%).
- St. Louis is 10-14 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.
- In the 70 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-31-2).
- The Cardinals have put together a 37-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).
Brewers Player Leaders
- Jackson Chourio has 77 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .257 batting average and an on-base percentage of .282.
- Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 148th, and he is 59th in slugging.
- Chourio hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs.
- Sal Frelick has 71 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357. He's batting .296 and slugging .396.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 19th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.
- Frelick takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a walk and two RBIs.
- Christian Yelich is batting .236 with a .415 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.
- Brice Turang is batting .262 with a .346 OBP and 26 RBI for Milwaukee this season.
Cardinals Player Leaders
- Brendan Donovan has put up an on-base percentage of .379, a slugging percentage of .440, and has 77 hits, all club-bests for the Cardinals (while batting .310).
- Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 71st in slugging.
- Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- He is currently 109th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.
- Lars Nootbaar is batting .226 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks.
- Willson Contreras is batting .255 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.
Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head
- 6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/12/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/25/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 9/3/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 9/2/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/22/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 8/21/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
