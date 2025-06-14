Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:13 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (38-33) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-34)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: Fox Sports 1, FDSWI, and FDSMW

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-120) | STL: (+102)

MIL: (-120) | STL: (+102) Spread: MIL: +1.5 (-210) | STL: -1.5 (+172)

MIL: +1.5 (-210) | STL: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Quintana (Brewers) - 4-1, 2.66 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 4-3, 4.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jose Quintana (4-1) to the mound, while Andre Pallante (4-3) will take the ball for the Cardinals. Quintana and his team have a record of 5-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Quintana's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have gone 8-5-0 ATS in Pallante's 13 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals are 5-3 in Pallante's eight starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.4%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +102 underdog on the road.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Brewers. The Cardinals are +172 to cover, while the Brewers are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Brewers-Cardinals contest on June 14, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have been chosen as favorites in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (67.6%) in those games.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 17 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have gone over in 27 of their 70 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 36-34-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have won 21 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (53.8%).

St. Louis is 10-14 (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 70 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-31-2).

The Cardinals have put together a 37-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has 77 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which are tops among Milwaukee hitters this season. He has a .257 batting average and an on-base percentage of .282.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 82nd, his on-base percentage ranks 148th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Chourio hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs.

Sal Frelick has 71 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .357. He's batting .296 and slugging .396.

Among all qualifying players, he is 19th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging percentage.

Frelick takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a walk and two RBIs.

Christian Yelich is batting .236 with a .415 slugging percentage and 42 RBI this year.

Brice Turang is batting .262 with a .346 OBP and 26 RBI for Milwaukee this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has put up an on-base percentage of .379, a slugging percentage of .440, and has 77 hits, all club-bests for the Cardinals (while batting .310).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 71st in slugging.

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .243. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .303.

He is currently 109th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .226 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Willson Contreras is batting .255 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/4/2024: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/3/2024: 7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2024: 9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/22/2024: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/21/2024: 10-6 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

