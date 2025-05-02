3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 5/2/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Max Fried - Strikeouts

We just saw this matchup on April 20th, and Max Fried finished with only two strikeouts. That result may be dragging the market down because I'm seeing value in the over tonight.

That mark was clearly an outlier for Fried. He had 6, 11, and 7 in the 3 starts before, though he did wind up with just 3 last time out, as well.

The larger sample is positive. Fried has thrown fewer changeups his past 14 starts, and in that time, his strikeout rate is 23.2%. That changeup has just a 17.2% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant, so forgoing it in favor of more sweepers is a positive.

Thanks to his pitch counts and how efficient he is with his pitches, I have Fried projected a good a bit above this mark, allowing me to lay the -118 on the over.

Tarik Skubal - Strikeouts

Even in a decent matchup, this is simply too big of a number for me on Tarik Skubal.

The Los Angeles Angels are without Mike Trout after placing him on the IL Thursday with a bone bruise. It means we should give Skubal a boost.

That doesn't necessarily mean more strikeouts, though. Trout actually has the highest strikeout rate against lefties on the active roster since the start of last year. That's a small-sample fluke, but it means their team-wide mark of 22.0% -- slightly better than average -- shouldn't get worse without him.

Skubal's coming off an 11-strikeout game, so there's a good chance he makes this look silly. I've got him projected for 6.83 strikeouts, though, so it's a risk I'm willing to take.

Robbie Ray - Strikeouts

We survived an under against the Colorado Rockies last night, so let's press our luck and go back to the well.

In this instance, the shakiness in Robbie Ray's form is what pushes me here. Through six starts, Ray's strikeout rate is 24.6% with a 13.0% swinging-strike rate. In a vacuum, those are fine marks. They're just tougher to swallow when they are paired with his walk and hard-contact issues.

The Rockies are putrid against lefties, rocking a 27.2% strikeout rate against them since the start of last year. That's actually up to 29.3% in a small sample this year. There's a reason the market loves Ray tonight.

I just can't get quite as hyped. I've got him projected for 6.95 strikeouts, which is a respectable number but not high enough to sniff the over on this prop.

