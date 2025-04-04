3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 4/4/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Today's Best MLB K Props

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Seth Lugo - Strikeouts Baltimore Orioles Apr 4 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Seth Lugo is a bit of an odd duck. Although his 3.00 ERA last year is unsustainable, he is still somehow -- in my eyes -- underrated by the market. I think that translates to his strikeout prop today.

For the full season, Lugo's SIERA was 3.94. It was that high due to a middling 21.7% strikeout rate and non-elite batted-ball data.

That strikeout rate did increase as the year went along, though. He started throwing more changeups, a pitch that generated a respectable 29.1% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant. Over 18 starts with more changeups, Lugo's strikeout rate is up a smidge to 22.4%.

Today, he'll face a Baltimore Orioles lineup with a slightly above average 22.9% strikeout rate against righties on their current active roster since the start of last year. When you combine that with Lugo's elevated pitch count (he threw 86 in his first start) and his uptick in whiffs, I've got Lugo projected for 5.87 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range have gone over 4.5 at a rate of 59.3%, implying there's value in the over.

Spencer Schwellenbach - Strikeouts Spencer Schwellenbach Under Apr 4 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even as someone who really likes Spencer Schwellenbach, I can't get to a number this high.

Schwellenbach has been tremendous since his promotion last year. He has a 3.19 ERA and 3.42 SIERA, both of which improved as he threw six shutout innings against the San Diego Padres last week.

The strikeout number here just feels lofty. Schwellenbach has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in only 9 of those 22 starts. That's not a negative, by any means; it's just a big mark.

Against the Miami Marlins, I have Schwellenbach projected for 6.08 strikeouts. Pitchers projected in that range have gone under 6.5 at a rate of 64.8%, forcing me to take the under despite really liking Schwellenbach's game overall.

Max Meyer - Strikeouts Miami Marlins Apr 4 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the other side of that game, we get the third overall pick in the 2020 draft, Max Meyer. Meyer's coming off the best game of his MLB career, and I like his chances to go over 4.5 strikeouts tonight.

Last week's debut came against an underwhelming Pittsburgh Pirates lineup. Still, he had seven strikeouts there, tying his career high. He did it on 93 pitches, meaning he's fully stretched out.

Meyer gets a high-strikeout matchup tonight. The Atlanta Braves' active roster is at 24.2% since the start of last year, the fifth highest mark in that span. Some of those are thanks to Meyer, who had seven strikeouts in both starts against them in 2024.

I'm not all that high on Meyer. I've got him projected at 4.90 strikeouts. But the over rate in that range is 55.9%, enough for me to bite at a forgiving -113.

