3 Best MLB Same Game Parlays for Opening Day

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGPs stand out today via FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Today's Best MLB Same Game Parlays

Same Game Parlay #1: Pirates vs Mets

Lean: Pitching Domination Script

Parlay Legs:

Pirates ML (-102)

Under 7.5 Total Runs (-156)

Paul Skenes 7+ Strikeouts (+102)

Total: +390

Moneyline Pittsburgh Pirates Mar 26 5:15pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this SGP works

This game is built entirely around Paul Skenes, and that’s exactly what you want when constructing MLB prop bets and same game parlays.

Skenes enters 2026 as the reigning NL Cy Young winner, coming off a historic season with a sub-2.00 ERA and elite strikeout numbers.

On Opening Day, he draws a New York Mets lineup that is:

Newly constructed (Bo Bichette, Luis Robert Jr.)

Likely to have timing issues early in the season

On the other side, Freddy Peralta is also a high-strikeout arm, which reinforces the low-scoring environment.

Correlation breakdown

If Skenes dominates → Pirates likely win

If Skenes dominates → Mets struggle to score → Under hits

If Skenes dominates → Strikeouts climb

Prediction

Low-scoring game where Pittsburgh Pirates win behind Skenes.

Same Game Parlay #2: Tigers vs Padres

Lean: Elite Pitching Duel at Petco

Parlay Legs:

Under 7.5 Runs (-148)

Tarik Skubal 8+ Strikeouts (+128)

Padres +1.5 (-170)

Total: +392

Alternate Total Runs Under (7.5) Mar 26 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this SGP works

This is arguably the best pitching matchup on Opening Day:

Tarik Skubal (back-to-back Cy Young winner)

Nick Pivetta (2.87 ERA in 2025)

Skubal has been one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball over the last two seasons, with elite strikeout efficiency and command.

Meanwhile, Petco Park is one of the most pitcher-friendly environments in MLB, which naturally supports:

Lower totals

Longer outings from starters

Correlation breakdown

If Skubal is dominant → strikeouts hit

If both pitchers are effective → Under hits

Close, low-scoring game → Run line (+1.5) becomes valuable

Prediction

Tight, low-scoring game decided late.

Same Game Parlay #3: Dodgers vs Diamondbacks

Lean: Dodgers Offensive Control + Ace Performance

Parlay Legs:

Dodgers ML (-245)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto 6+ Strikeouts (-136)

Over 3.5 Dodgers Team Total (-290)

Total: +157

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Strikeouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over Mar 27 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this SGP works

The Dodgers bring one of the most complete rosters into Opening Day, led by:

Shohei Ohtani

Mookie Betts

Freddie Freeman

They face Zac Gallen — a strong pitcher — but one who can give up runs against elite lineups.

Meanwhile, Yamamoto enters 2026 after:

Finishing top 3 in Cy Young voting

Delivering dominant postseason performances

Correlation breakdown

If Dodgers offense scores → ML becomes highly likely

If Dodgers lead → Yamamoto pitches aggressively → strikeouts increase

Strong pitching + offense → full-game control

Prediction

Los Angeles Dodgers win comfortably with Yamamoto leading the way.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.