3 Best MLB Props for Tuesday 4/7/26

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

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With that in mind, here are our top MLB home run picks for today.

MLB Player Props for Today

The San Diego Padres are one of the game's toughest matchups for punchouts, and that pushes me toward the under on Paul Skenes' K prop.

In 2025, San Diego finished with the third-lowest strikeout rate (19.1%). So far this year, the Padres are around the league average in K rate (22.4%), and they managed to strike out just six times against Tarik Skubal on Opening Day -- so they've shown they can make contact against elite stuff.

Through two starts this year, Skenes has mustered a combined total of only six strikeouts. After failing to get out of the first inning in his season debut, Skenes got up to 77 pitches last time out, so he's still not built up to a full workload.

With Skenes not yet fully unleashed and facing a contact-oriented San Diego offense, I like him to go under 6.5 Ks.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI View more odds in Sportsbook

The Houston Astros are expected to light up the scoreboard tonight, with Houston boasting -132 odds to go over 5.5 runs. That should give Carlos Correa chances to drive in a run.

Correa will have the platoon advantage versus Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland, a low-strikeout left-hander who mustered just a 17.5% K rate in 2025.

Correa is off to a nice start, producing a .355 expected wOBA and 41.7% hard-hit rate. Even in the midst of a down campaign last year, Correa still did well versus southpaws, finishing with a .345 wOBA and 41.0% hard-hit rate in the split.

Slotted third, fourth, or fifth in the lineup in every game this year, Correa should be in a prime spot in the lineup for RBI chances on a night when the Astros could explode. Correa to register an RBI is my favorite player prop of the day.

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Mike Trout -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Reynaldo Lopez has only 17 MLB innings to his name since the start of 2024, and they haven't gone well. That has me interested in this Mike Trout prop.

In said timeframe, Lopez has struggled to a 5.53 SIERA and 10.4% strikeout rate. We're dealing with small samples, of course, but Lopez hasn't been good for a while now.

I think Trout can take advantage.

Trout is swinging it super well to open the season, sporting a .436 expected wOBA and 42.9% hard-hit rate. He's hit second in the lineup in every outing, and I'm into him in this market because there are several paths for him to cash this prop.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.