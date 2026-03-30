3 Best MLB Props for Monday 3/30/26

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Check out my favorite home run picks for today.

MLB Player Props for Today

The Philadelphia Phillies are showing -142 odds to go over 4.5 runs today, and Alec Bohm can get in on the fun.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Alec Bohm +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Philly is at home versus lefty Foster Griffin. A 30-year-old with only 8.0 MLB innings under his belt, Griffin is returning to the US this season after pitching overseas each of the last three years. Facing the Phillies on the road is a really tough assignment, and I don't think it'll go all that well.

Bohm thrived with the platoon advantage in 2025, mashing lefties to the tune of a .353 wOBA and 45.6% hard-hit rate.

Likely hitting behind Bryce Harper, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber, Bohm is in a great spot in the lineup for RBI opportunities, and I think he pushes a run across tonight.

The Toronto Blue Jays have a dream matchup tonight versus Tomoyuki Sugano.

I wrote up Addison Barger as one of my favorite home run picks, and I also like this player prop for George Springer.

Player To Record 3+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 3+ Hits + Runs + RBIs George Springer +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sugano had a rough 2025, which was his rookie season. He ended the year with a 4.69 SIERA and had a hard time generating swings and misses, posting an ugly 15.7% K rate.

As such, the Jays are -148 to score over 4.5 runs on Monday, and that puts Springer -- Toronto's leadoff hitter -- in position to rack up stats.

In 2025, Springer put together one of the best seasons of his excellent career, launching 32 taters with a gaudy .404 wOBA. He can take advantage of this friendly matchup, and if he gets on base, I like his chances to come around a score with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company behind him.

I think Ryan Weathers was a sneaky-good pickup for the New York Yankees, and I'm intrigued by the plus-money odds for him to notch at least six punchouts at the Seattle Mariners.

Ryan Weathers - Strikeouts Ryan Weathers Over Mar 31 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Weathers might have been headed toward a breakout season a year ago before injuries derailed it. Over an admittedly small sample of 38.1 innings, Weathers produced a 13.2% swinging-strike rate and 22.8% K rate -- both would've been career-best numbers.

He looked good in Spring Training this year, registering a 25.0% strikeout rate and 13.8% swinging-strike rate, which gives me some confidence that his swing-and-miss gains from 2025 were real.

This is a pretty solid matchup for him, too, as T-Mobile Park is a great environment for pitching and Seattle's offense has the fifth-highest strikeout rate (28.6%) so far in 2026.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.