Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (60-32) vs. Colorado Rockies (37-55)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and Rockies.TV

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-250) | COL: (+205)

LAD: (-250) | COL: (+205) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-126) | COL: +1.5 (+105)

LAD: -1.5 (-126) | COL: +1.5 (+105) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 10-2, 2.80 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 3-9, 6.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Justin Wrobleski (10-2) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (3-9) will take the ball for the Rockies. Wrobleski and his team are 10-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wrobleski's team has been victorious in 84.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-2. When Lorenzen starts, the Rockies are 11-6-0 against the spread. The Rockies have a 7-10 record in Lorenzen's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (73%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Rockies, Los Angeles is the favorite at -250, and Colorado is +205 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are -126 to cover the runline, with the Rockies being +105.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

The Dodgers-Rockies game on July 7 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 59 times (65.6%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -250 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 43 of their 92 opportunities.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 44-48-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 89 total times this season. They've finished 37-52 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +205 or longer, Colorado has gone 3-7 (30%).

In the 90 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-44-3).

The Rockies have a 50-40-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 93 hits and an OBP of .409 this season. He has a .294 batting average and a slugging percentage of .535.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he is 14th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Freddie Freeman has hit 15 homers this season while driving in 49 runs. He's batting .292 this season and slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Andy Pages is batting .263 with a .465 slugging percentage and 63 RBI this year.

Max Muncy has been key for Los Angeles with 75 hits, an OBP of .361 plus a slugging percentage of .504.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has put up a slugging percentage of .486, a team-high for the Rockies. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .375.

He ranks 12th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Hunter Goodman's 81 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Jake McCarthy is batting .305 with 16 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Troy Johnston has a .380 OBP to pace his team.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

7/6/2026: 8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

8-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/27/2026: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -420, Underdog Moneyline: +330) 5/26/2026: 15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

15-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/25/2026: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/20/2026: 12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

12-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/19/2026: 9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-6 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/18/2026: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/10/2025: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/9/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

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