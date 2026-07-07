World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Lionel Messi Anytime Assist (+120)

Gustavo Puerta To Be Carded (+150)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The knockout rounds of the 2026 World Cup roll on today.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Picks and Best Bets Today

Argentina vs Egypt Prediction: 2-0 Argentina

Argentina survived a scare against Cape Verde but still dominated the underlying numbers, winning the xG battle 1.70-0.19. Egypt offer more attacking threat, though La Albiceleste have been outstanding defensively, conceding just 24 shots and 1.80 xGA across four matches.

After landing Messi 3+ shots on target last time, the value has disappeared on Messi in that market, but LIONEL MESSI TO REGISTER 1+ ASSIST now stands out.

Messi has scored seven goals but also leads Argentina for big chances created (1.13 per 90), chances created (2.53 per 90) and expected assists (0.47 per 90), while taking every set-piece.

His first World Cup assist was denied by an own-goal ruling on a corner last time out, and with opponents increasingly focused on stopping him scoring, the assist market looks the better angle.

Switzerland vs Colombia Prediction: 2-1 Colombia

This looks one of the strongest last-16 ties. Colombia have arguably faced the tougher route, topping a group containing Portugal before controlling Ghana, while Switzerland are yet to face a team of this quality.

Rather than back Colombia, the value lies with GUSTAVO PUERTA TO BE CARDED.

The Colombian midfielder has already been booked once at the tournament and should spend plenty of time trying to contain Johan Manzambi and Breel Embolo. He's averaging 2.06 fouls per 90 at the World Cup, while his club record is even more encouraging, collecting 13 yellows and a red in 32 games for Racing Santander.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

What are three-way odds in soccer?

Unlike traditional moneyline betting in American sports, soccer uses three-way odds. You're betting on one of three outcomes: Home Team win, Away Team Win or a Draw. This is the fundamental difference from NFL or NBA lines. The draw exists because soccer matches can end in ties. Three-way odds account for this possibility.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.