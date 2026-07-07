Rangers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Tuesday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Angels Game Info

Texas Rangers (45-45) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-55)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and ABTV

Rangers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-166) | LAA: (+140)

TEX: (-166) | LAA: (+140) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170)

TEX: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Rangers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob deGrom (Rangers) - 7-5, 3.48 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 8-5, 3.51 ERA

The probable starters are Jacob deGrom (7-5) for the Rangers and Jose Soriano (8-5) for the Angels. deGrom and his team have a record of 10-7-0 against the spread when he starts. deGrom's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (8-4). The Angels have gone 12-6-0 against the spread when Soriano starts. The Angels have a 5-4 record in Soriano's nine starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (59.8%)

Rangers vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Angels reveal Texas as the favorite (-166) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+140) on the road.

Rangers vs Angels Spread

The Rangers are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +140 to cover the runline, with the Angels being -170.

Rangers vs Angels Over/Under

Rangers versus Angels, on July 7, has an over/under of 7, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 21, or 51.2%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has played as a favorite of -166 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 42 of 89 chances this season.

The Rangers are 44-45-0 against the spread in their 89 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 69 total times this season. They've gone 26-43 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 9-16 record (winning just 36% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Angels have played in 90 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-46-2).

The Angels have a 47-43-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung leads Texas with 96 hits and an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .449. He's batting .297.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 13th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Jung hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Jake Burger is batting .246 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 28 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 119th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 84 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Ezequiel Duran has seven home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .273 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto is hitting .231 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 41 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 124th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell's .387 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .245 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He is currently 101st in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Nolan Schanuel has 14 doubles, six home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.

Jorge Soler has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .215.

Rangers vs Angels Head to Head

5/24/2026: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/23/2026: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2026: 9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-6 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/27/2025: 20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

20-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/30/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/28/2025: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 7/10/2025: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!