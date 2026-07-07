Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Twins vs Guardians Game Info

Minnesota Twins (44-47) vs. Cleveland Guardians (47-44)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and CleGuardians.TV

Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-122) | CLE: (+104)

MIN: (-122) | CLE: (+104) Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168)

MIN: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 7-3, 3.86 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 7-3, 3.86 ERA

The Twins will give the nod to Taj Bradley (7-3) versus the Guardians and Joey Cantillo (7-3). Bradley and his team have a record of 10-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradley's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians are 13-5-0 against the spread when Cantillo starts. The Guardians have an 8-2 record in Cantillo's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (55.8%)

Twins vs Guardians Moneyline

The Twins vs Guardians moneyline has Minnesota as a -122 favorite, while Cleveland is a +104 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Guardians are +168 to cover, while the Twins are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Twins vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Twins versus Guardians game on July 7 has been set at 8.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Twins have won in 16, or 53.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 6-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 89 chances this season.

In 89 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 49-40-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 38 total times this season. They've gone 20-18 in those games.

Cleveland is 16-15 (winning 51.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-44-0).

The Guardians have covered 50% of their games this season, going 43-43-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.575) and total hits (83) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .328.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is second in slugging.

Buxton has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Brooks Lee is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging in the major leagues.

Josh Bell is batting .247 with a .431 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.

Bell heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.

Kody Clemens has 16 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has put up an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .395. Both lead the Guardians. He's batting .276.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Rocchio enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Chase DeLauter has collected 75 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .337.

His batting average is 43rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 85th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 43 walks while hitting .221.

Travis Bazzana has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .249.

Twins vs Guardians Head to Head

5/10/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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