Twins vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Minnesota Twins are up against the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Twins vs Guardians Game Info
- Minnesota Twins (44-47) vs. Cleveland Guardians (47-44)
- Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Coverage: Twins.TV and CleGuardians.TV
Twins vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: MIN: (-122) | CLE: (+104)
- Spread: MIN: +1.5 (-205) | CLE: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Twins vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Taj Bradley (Twins) - 7-3, 3.86 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 7-3, 3.86 ERA
The Twins will give the nod to Taj Bradley (7-3) versus the Guardians and Joey Cantillo (7-3). Bradley and his team have a record of 10-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradley's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians are 13-5-0 against the spread when Cantillo starts. The Guardians have an 8-2 record in Cantillo's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Twins vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Twins win (55.8%)
Twins vs Guardians Moneyline
- The Twins vs Guardians moneyline has Minnesota as a -122 favorite, while Cleveland is a +104 underdog on the road.
Twins vs Guardians Spread
- The Guardians are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Twins. The Guardians are +168 to cover, while the Twins are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Twins vs Guardians Over/Under
- The over/under for the Twins versus Guardians game on July 7 has been set at 8.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.
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Twins vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Twins have won in 16, or 53.3%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Minnesota has a record of 6-6 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -122 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 89 chances this season.
- In 89 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 49-40-0 against the spread.
- The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog 38 total times this season. They've gone 20-18 in those games.
- Cleveland is 16-15 (winning 51.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.
- The Guardians have played in 86 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-44-0).
- The Guardians have covered 50% of their games this season, going 43-43-0 against the spread.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.575) and total hits (83) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .328.
- Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is second in slugging.
- Buxton has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with two doubles, a walk and four RBIs.
- Brooks Lee is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .305.
- He ranks 90th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Josh Bell is batting .247 with a .431 slugging percentage and 60 RBI this year.
- Bell heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBIs.
- Kody Clemens has 16 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .245 this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Brayan Rocchio has put up an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .395. Both lead the Guardians. He's batting .276.
- Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.
- Rocchio enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs.
- Chase DeLauter has collected 75 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .337.
- His batting average is 43rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 85th in slugging.
- Steven Kwan has nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 43 walks while hitting .221.
- Travis Bazzana has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 29 walks while hitting .249.
Twins vs Guardians Head to Head
- 5/10/2026: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/8/2026: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 9/21/2025: 6-2 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/20/2025: 8-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/20/2025: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/19/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/3/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 8/2/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 8/1/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 5/21/2025: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
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