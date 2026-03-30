3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Monday 3/30/26

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

At home against a meh righty, Gunnar Henderson is a quality home-run pick today.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Gunnar Henderson +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Henderson raked in this split in 2025. At home versus righties, the Baltimore Orioles' star posted a .394 wOBA and 43.6% hard-hit rate.

The righty he'll see on Monday is Jack Leiter. A former No. 2 overall pick, Leiter hasn't yet found his footing in the bigs, sporting a career 4.52 SIERA and 21.9% strikeout rate. He's allowed 1.34 homers per nine innings on the road in his career -- compared to 1.06 at home -- and the wind is forecasted to be blowing out today at Camden Yards.

The Toronto Blue Jays have one of the best matchups on the board today, and Addison Barger can take advantage.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Addison Barger +360 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Jays are at home against right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano. In his rookie season a year ago, Sugano struggled mightily, posting a 4.69 SIERA and 15.7% K rate. He was pulverized by lefty bats to the tune of a .350 wOBA and 2.13 jacks per nine.

Barger does his best work versus righties, generating a 41.8% hard-hit rate and 42.5% fly-ball rate in the split last campaign. He also fared much better at home (.342 wOBA) than on the road (.302), so this is a superb situation for him all the way around.

The St. Louis Cardinals are sending Kyle Leahy to the mound, and I like this spot for Juan Soto.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Juan Soto +400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Leahy has made 98 MLB appearances in his career, and this will be just his second ever start. In 2025, he recorded a stellar 3.73 SIERA but struggled to miss bats with a 10.4% swinging-strike rate and 22.0% strikeout rate. Shifting to the rotation, Leahy's swing-and-miss numbers will likely dip even more as he's forced to pitch deeper into games.

Soto is as elite as it gets as he's popped 84 dingers over the past two seasons. In his first year with the New York Mets, Soto mauled righty pitching for a .416 wOBA and 48.5% hard-hit rate.

After Leahy departs, Soto will see a St. Louis Cardinals bullpen that is off to a poor start, ranking 24th in SIERA (5.12) so far.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.