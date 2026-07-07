Blue Jays vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the San Francisco Giants.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Giants Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (42-49) vs. San Francisco Giants (38-52)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and SNET

Blue Jays vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-112) | SF: (-104)

TOR: (-112) | SF: (-104) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | SF: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Blue Jays) vs Trevor McDonald (Giants) - 3-6, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will look to McDonald (3-6, 1.80), while the Blue Jays' starter for this game has not been determined. The Giants have a 6-5-0 ATS record in McDonald's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline in 11 of McDonald's starts this season, and they went 5-6 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (64.6%)

Blue Jays vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -112 favorite despite being on the road.

Blue Jays vs Giants Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Giants. The Blue Jays are +150 to cover, and the Giants are -182.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Giants contest on July 7 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Giants Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 28, or 54.9%, of the 51 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 27 times in 48 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 47 of 90 chances this season.

In 90 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 42-48-0 against the spread.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 55 total times this season. They've gone 21-34 in those games.

San Francisco has a 19-27 record (winning 41.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Giants have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-40-6 record against the over/under.

The Giants have covered 43.7% of their games this season, going 38-49-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 83 hits. He has a .263 batting average and a slugging percentage of .346.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 136th in slugging.

Ernie Clement leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 30 extra-base hits. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualifiers, he is 15th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Clement heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double and an RBI.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto with 75 hits. He is batting .235 this season and 31 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Daulton Varsho has been key for Toronto with 64 hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .404.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .459. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .325.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is second in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee has 20 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .315. He's slugging .447 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters, he is fifth in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Casey Schmitt paces the Giants with 91 hits.

Rafael Devers is batting .246 with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 33 walks.

Blue Jays vs Giants Head to Head

7/6/2026: 10-1 SF (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-1 SF (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/20/2025: 8-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/19/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/18/2025: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/11/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 10-6 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-6 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/9/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/28/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/27/2023: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

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