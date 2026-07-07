Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 7

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (44-46) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-45)

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2026

Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Dbacks.TV

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-130) | ARI: (+110)

SD: (-130) | ARI: (+110) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+164) | ARI: +1.5 (-200)

SD: -1.5 (+164) | ARI: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Padres) vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 3-8, 0.00 ERA

Gallen (3-8) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Padres. When Gallen starts, the Diamondbacks are 8-10-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have a 2-8 record in Gallen's 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (53.4%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +110 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and San Diego is +164 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Diamondbacks on July 7 is 8.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 18, or 52.9%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has a record of 13-11 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 39 of their 90 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 48-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 18-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Arizona has an 11-19 record (winning only 36.7% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 89 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-49-3).

The Diamondbacks have a 48-41-0 record ATS this season (covering 53.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado is hitting .190 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 43 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .282 while slugging .408.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 152nd in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage, and 96th in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with two home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is slashing .282/.343/.382 this season and leads the Padres with an OPS of .725.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego with 62 hits. He is batting .236 this season and 29 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Sheets has logged a hit or more in seven games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .313 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has been key for San Diego with 68 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .337.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has put up a team-best .484 slugging percentage. He's batting .267 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Corbin Carroll's 86 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .265 while slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Geraldo Perdomo has accumulated a team-high .356 on-base percentage.

Ildemaro Vargas has 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .257.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/6/2026: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2026: 12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/25/2026: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2025: 12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/26/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/6/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/4/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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