3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 9/10/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

Right-hander Carson Seymour has a decent 4.25 ERA across 29 2/3 innings between the rotation and bullpen for the San Francisco Giants this season, but a 6.44 xERA points to a severe course correction.

Lefties are the most likely candidate to deliver said regression to Seymour. Against that handedness, Seymour has produced a 5.50 xFIP, 10.5% strikeout rate, and 10.5% walk rate, and he has a far lower ground-ball rate (44.4%) compared to when he faces righties (56.3%).

With switch-hitters Geraldo Perdomo and Ketel Marte likely to get on base ahead of him, lefty slugger Corbin Carroll will be in a great spot to cash in with an RBI tonight.

Carroll comes in with a 15.2% barrel rate (91st percentile), .379 xwOBA (90th percentile) and .552 xSLG (96th percentile). He boasts a .328 ISO against RHP this season, and 23 of his 30 home runs have come in the split, so he may not even need any help to nab that RBI.

The Miami Marlins might not have a star-studded lineup, but even they should be able to take advantage of a juicy matchup against Jake Irvin.

Irvin is a bottom-of-the-barrel arm across most Statcast metrics, notably sitting in the seventh percentile or worse in xERA (5.74), strikeout rate (15.0%), hard-hit rate (47.5%), and barrel rate (12.0%).

He's been especially vulnerable versus left-handed batters, showing a 5.25 xFIP, 14.6% strikeout rate, and 36.3% ground-ball rate in the split. The combination of a low strikeout and ground-ball rates has led to him coughing up 2.20 HR/9 to that handedness.

Jakob Marsee is perhaps the best candidate to have a nice night at the plate versus Irvin. Since getting called up at the beginning of August, the left-handed rookie is putting up high marks in all of xBA (.298), xwOBA (.372), and xSLG (.481).

If you're looking for more bang for your buck, our Annie Nader sees value in backing Marsee to hit a home run tonight, as well.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the slate's highest implied team totals (5.7) in a plum spot against lefty Kyle Freeland.

It's been another rough campaign for Freeland, and while part of that naturally has to do with making home starts at Coors Field, his 4.98 xERA, 17.6% K rate, 46.4% hard-hit rate, and 91.0 MPH average exit velocity are all in the 15th percentile or worse.

Teoscar Hernandez is second on the Dodgers in RBIs (80), and he'll have the platoon advantage versus Freeland. Following a tough stretch at the plate, Hernandez was dropped to sixth in the order on Tuesday, and he responded by going 3-for-4 with two dingers, which is a great sign for him going forward.

Hernandez's overall numbers aren't quite as strong as they were in 2024, but he's still displaying a rock-solid barrel rate (12.0%), so he can absolutely exploit this matchup versus a low-strikeout pitcher. Even if Hernandez is batting sixth again, we shouldn't be concerned about his RBI chances in a loaded Dodgers lineup.

Which player props stand out to you today?

