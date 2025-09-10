Best NFL Survivor Contest Picks for Week 2: Should We Take a Swing on the Cowboys?

NFL survivor pools are an interesting way to have some fun during the season, and this weekly article is here to help you stay alive deep into the season.

Here are some of the best NFL survivor picks for Week 2.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Survivor Picks for Week 2

Best Picks

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were up 40-25 over the Buffalo Bills with less than five minutes remaining on Sunday before suffering a disastrous collapse. For as tough of a loss as it was for the Ravens, at least football fans got to watch an all-timer. Plus, the Ravens looked like a Super Bowl team for about 90% of that game.

Lamar Jackson threw for two touchdowns and ran one in, Derrick Henry was vintage as ever (169 yards on 18 carries) before an unfortunate fumble, Zay Flowers posted 143 yards and a score, and even DeAndre Hopkins got in on the action with a show-stopping, one-handed touchdown catch.

The Ravens will go back to the drawing board in Week 2 for their home opener versus the Cleveland Browns, and it's no surprise to see Baltimore has opened as a massive 11.5-point favorite. Notably, no other team is favored by more than 6.5 points this week.

Joe Flacco and the Browns had the Cincinnati Bengals sweating in Week 1. The Browns check in with the eighth-best schedule-adjusted defense after holding the Bengals to 17 points. And not only did the Ravens begin the 2024 season with an 0-2 record, but they also fell to the Browns in a Week 8 shootout.

Now, none of this detracts from the fact that Baltimore is the most likely team to win in Week 2, but they're also sure to be the most popular pick -- the Ravens currently have a week-high 32.7% pick rate, per Yahoo. There are other viable options this week if you want to keep the Ravens in your back pocket for down the line.

Arizona Cardinals

One team we're bound to pick on in 2025?

The Carolina Panthers.

Bryce Young's comeback tour got off to a slow start in Week 1, as he completed just 51.4% of passes and tossed two interceptions en route to a 26-10 loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Arizona Cardinals will host the Panthers this Sunday and are a worthwhile pick if you didn't already use them in their Week 1 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Arizona went 6-3 at home in 2024, and all three of their home losses came against teams that went on to win 10-plus games -- the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders, and Seattle Seahawks.

When you put Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, and Marvin Harrison Jr. in a dome, special things will happen, especially against this bottom-of-the-barrel Carolina defense. With Jalen Coker on IR and Carolina's skill players lacking outside of Tetairoa McMillan, Young and company might not have enough juice to contend with whatever number Arizona's offense puts on the board.

The Cardinals (-6.5) are tied with the Bills as the second-largest favorites for Week 2.

Digging Deeper

Do you want to use other squads than the teams listed above? Here are some other options.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams held the Houston Texans to just nine points in Week 1, forcing two turnovers and limiting C.J. Stroud to 188 passing yards.

Cameron Ward, meanwhile, opened up his Tennessee Titans career with the most brutal draw of all -- at the Denver Broncos. Denver's defense is a beast. The Broncos forced Ward into a 42.9% completion percentage, and he took a week-high six sacks. The Titans also fumbled twice and converted on just 2 of 14 third downs.

It doesn't get any more difficult than a date with Denver's defense, but the Rams have a skilled passing attack, one that could force the Titans into another dud in Week 2.

Matthew Stafford looks healthy and threw for 245 yards on Sunday, connecting with Puka Nacua for 130 yards. We'll want to use the Rams in our survivor pool at some point this season, and I don't mind the idea of backing them early when we know they are healthy.

Dallas Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers would have been a perfect survivor pick in Week 2 as they'll face the Saints and are an injury-prone team we might not be able to rely on later in the season. Unfortunately, the Niners have already been hit with the injury bug, as George Kittle (hamstring) is set to a miss a few weeks while Brock Purdy's status (toe, shoulder) is in question.

I like the Dallas Cowboys as a pivot.

Dak Prescott looked great in Dallas' season opener at the Philadelphia Eagles, and his stats would have shown that if it weren't for a couple of tough drops from CeeDee Lamb. Javonte Williams also looked like a viable starter in the face of a tough defense, so I feel good about the Cowboys heading into their home opener against the New York Giants.

Russell Wilson completed only 45.9% of passes against a lackluster Commanders defense on Sunday. As it stands, New York is not able to make the most out of rostering Malik Nabers.

In part by nature of being an NFC East team, the Cowboys have a pretty tough schedule this season -- particularly following a Week 10 bye. They're a team I'll want to use earlier rather than later, and this date with the Giants might wind up being Dallas' friendliest home matchup of the season.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.