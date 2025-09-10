3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Wednesday 9/10/25

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

Utilizing our MLB home run projections as a guiding light, here are some MLB home run props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and our MLB projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Christian Walker has produced a .224 ISO, 15.9% barrel rate, and 50.8% fly-ball rate across the past 30 days. He leads the Houston Astros in home runs (6) in this stretch.

Can Walker come through in a soft matchup against Jose Berrios?

Berrios' 4.02 ERA is due to regress thanks to a 4.73 expected ERA, 4.39 xFIP, and 4.40 SIERA. The right-hander has been a launching pad in same-handed matchups, as Berrios coughs up a .240 ISO, .498 SLG, 42.4% fly-ball rate, and a whopping 1.89 home runs per nine innings (fourth-most in MLB) to right-handed hitters. He also walks (3.7%) and strikes out (18.0%) righties at low rates.

Since July 1, Walker sports a .316 BA, .612 SLG, 41.9% fly-ball rate, and an 86.5% medium-to-hard hit rate versus righties on the road. He belted 8 home runs in that 98 at-bat span, so I'll back him to go long at +400 odds tonight.

Jorge Polanco is my favorite value bet in the home run prop market for Wednesday.

The Seattle Mariners are third in MLB in home runs (212), and it's Polanco who has stuck out most as of late. Across the past 30 days, he sports a .312 ISO, .610 SLG, 15.4% barrel rate, 50.8% fly-ball rate, and only a 16.5% strikeout rate.

The switch-hitter will face the right-handed Michael McGreevy, who has surrendered a .318 BA, .530 SLG, and 1.78 home runs per nine innings on just a 13.3% strikeout rate to lefties this season.

Polanco, meanwhile, touts a .528 SLG when hitting from the left side of the plate at home. He owns a .650 SLG and just a 13.6% strikeout rate in the split over the last month. With +520 odds available, Polanco is my favorite target in today's home run market.

Miami Marlins rookie Jakob Marsee sports a .319 BA and .565 SLG in the big leagues. He's collected 13 doubles, 3 triples, and 5 home runs through 38 games.

Can we look for him to go long against Jake Irvin of the Washington Nationals tonight?

Irvin shows ugly marks across the board, including a 4.93 xFIP, 5.04 SIERA, 5.71 ERA, 5.75 xERA, and a 15.0% strikeout rate. Among eligible MLB hurlers in 2025, Irvin ranks dead-last in ERA and second-to-last in xERA, SIERA, and K%. He's coughed up 33 home runs (second-most), too.

The northpaw surrenders a .259 ISO, .544 SLG, and 2.20 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters. He's someone we want to pick on, and the left-handed Marsee can get the job done -- or at least is a value to get the job done at +560 odds. Marsee's been stellar with a .644 SLG at home versus righties.

