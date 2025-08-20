3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 8/20/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Jurickson Profar has smashed four home runs across his last three games. Since July 28th, he's recorded at least two bases in 50.0% of games. Can the red-hot hand keep it up in a soft matchup against Martin Perez and the Chicago White Sox?

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Jurickson Profar +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Perez has missed a majority of the season due to a flexor strain, but he holds a 4.79 xFIP, 4.80 SIERA, and an ugly 6.43 xERA through five appearances (23 1/3 IP). In a full season sample from last year, the left-handed hurler coughed up a .284 BA, .476 SLG, and 1.54 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters.

Profar is a switch hitter who owns better marks against lefties, including a .298 BA, .553 SLG, 47.5% fly-ball rate, and just a 13.5% strikeout rate. Batting leadoff for an Atlanta team that is -146 to score over 4.5 runs tonight, Profar is primed to earn five-plus plate appearances in this one.

Christian Yelich has hit his stride. The former MVP is generating a 10.2% barrel rate, .286 ISO, .329 BA, and 184 wRC+ through 80 plate appearances this month. He's knocked in 18 RBIs in that 17-game span.

On the season, he's logged the eighth-most RBIs (87) in MLB, but these +175 odds imply only a 36.3% probability. Harsh winds at Wrigley Field will give pitchers a big boost in this one, but I still see value in backing Milwaukee's cleanup hitter to bat in a run. Yeli doesn't necessarily need to go long to come through.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Christian Yelich +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colin Rea will toe the rubber for the Chicago Cubs. He enters with a 4.75 xERA and only a 17.6% strikeout rate. The righty permits a .294 BA, .370 wOBA, and 8.3% walk rate to left-handed hitters.

Leadoff lefty Sal Frelick (.350 wOBA versus RHP) can get on base and figures to be extra aggressive on the basepaths considering tonight's run-suppressing conditions. He's followed by William Contreras, a righty with reverse splits (.339 wOBA versus RHP). Contreras carries the 15th-highest walk rate (13.2%) in MLB. All to say I like Yelich's outlook to come to the plate with runners in scoring position, and he touts a .318 batting average against RHPs this month.

Rookie Cam Schlittler has registered a 3.94 ERA, 4.25 xFIP, and 23.1% strikeout rate through six starts this season. He's exceeded 4.5 Ks in four of six starts.

After logging six Ks in two of his last three outings, can we look for him to go to work against the Tampa Bay Rays?

Cam Schlittler - Strikeouts Cam Schlittler Over Aug 20 11:36pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

On the season, Tampa Bay's active roster strikes out at only a 20.1% rate versus right-handed pitchers. But Tampa's total K rate has ballooned to 25.1% (third-highest in MLB) across the past 30 days, including a 24.8% K% against righties in the split.

Not only are the Rays getting fanned at a monstrous rate, but they hold a meh .351 SLG (second-worst) and .291 wOBA (third-worst) versus RHP in this stretch. Opposing starters have surpassed 4.5 Ks in 11 of the last 15 games against Tampa Bay and are averaging 5.8 strikeouts per outing in this span. Schlittler seems to be in line for a fruitful outing.

