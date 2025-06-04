3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Wednesday 6/4/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Oneil Cruz is at home versus righty Ryan Gusto, and it's a matchup that sets up well for the Pittsburgh Pirates' shortstop.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Oneil Cruz -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

Gusto's rookie season is off to a decent start as he's got a 4.12 SIERA through his first 39 MLB frames after being pressed into action for a short-handed Houston Astros team. His glaring weakness, however, is lefty bats. In that split, Gusto is permitting a .410 wOBA and 3.12 home runs per nine innings over a small sample of 89 total batters faced.

Cruz can take advantage.

With the platoon advantage, Cruz owns a .390 wOBA and 48.3% hard-hit rate. He's also been significantly better at home (50.0% hard-hit rate and .370 wOBA) than on the road (38.6% hard-hit rate and .339 wOBA).

The stars align for Cruz to have a good outing, and with his combination of power and speed, he can get two-plus bags on one swing -- be it a bloop double or a dinger.

The Philadelphia Phillies are moving Taijuan Walker to the 'pen and giving Mick Abel a shot to stick in the rotation. Abel's first start since that news broke comes tonight at the Toronto Blue Jays, and I like his chances of getting fairly deep into the game.

Mick Abel Outs Recorded Philadelphia Phillies Jun 4 11:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Abel basically forced the Phillies' hand with his stellar Triple-A performances -- coupled with Walker's struggles -- as Abel pitched to a 28.0% K rate and 3.88 xFIP in 57 innings down on the farm this campaign.

In a spot start in the bigs on May 18th, Abel was spectacular, fanning nine over six shutout innings versus the Pirates. In that one, Abel got up to 84 pitches, and he's completed at least six innings in four of his last six Triple-A starts, including two seven-inning outings.

The matchup with Toronto should help him get 16-plus outs. The Jays sport baseball's lowest strikeout rate overall (18.4%) and the second-lowest K rate versus RHP (18.1%). That gives Abel a chance to get some quick outs and work efficiently as opposed to burning a lot of pitches en route to a high-strikeout day. This played out yesterday as Cristopher Sanchez notched only four punchouts but went six innings.

Randy Arozarena is taking on lefty Cade Povich, and it's a smash spot for him.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Randy Arozarena +155 View more odds in Sportsbook

Povich is having an up-and-down year, and right-handed hitters have been a big problem for him. In the split, Povich is surrendering a .360 wOBA and 1.55 jacks per nine with a lowly 19.5% strikeout rate.

Arozarena has long been a lefty killer. With the platoon advantage in 2024, he racked up a .353 wOBA and 39.4% fly-ball rate. Against southpaws this season, he's generated a 42.9% hard-hit rate and 42.9% fly-ball rate. Also, five of his seven longballs this year have some at home.

Once Povich is out of the game, Arozarena will see a Baltimore Orioles bullpen that is 23rd in xFIP (4.25).

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

