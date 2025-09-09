3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 9/9/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Brandon Lowe sports a .295 ISO, .545 SLG, and 12.9% barrel rate across the last two weeks. He's recorded at least two bases in 7 of his last 11 games, and I like him to do just that tonight at +135 odds.

Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will draw a matchup with Yoendrys Gomez of the Chicago White Sox. Gomez enters the night with a 4.79 ERA and meh ERA indicators, including a 5.39 expected ERA, 5.32 xFIP, and 4.88 SIERA.

The right-handed Gomez cedes a .440 SLG, 46.2% fly-ball rate, and 1.69 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters. Lowe, meanwhile, belts righties with a .288 BA, .264 ISO, and .552 SLG. He's up to a .308 BA and .597 SLG on the road versus northpaws, along with a .629 SLG against this handedness since the start of August. At +135 odds, I can get behind a two-base effort from Lowe in this one.

Romy Gonzalez is facing a left-handed pitcher at the hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park tonight, making him a prime target in the RBI prop market.

On the season, the right-handed Gonzalez is destroying lefties to the tune of a .336 BA, .261 ISO, .597 SLG, 38.9% fly-ball rate, and 90.0% medium-to-hard hit rate.

The lefty in question for tonight is Jeffrey Springs, who comes in with a 4.13 ERA, 4.23 xERA, and 4.59 xFIP. At home, Springs struggles with a 4.73 ERA and 4.73 xFIP. He coughs up a .485 SLG, 46.8% fly-ball rate, and 2.01 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters at Sutter Health Park.

Gonzalez is projected to bat fifth for a Boston Red Sox lineup that is -146 to score over 4.5 runs on Tuesday. I like his chances to knock in a run.

Robbie Ray's All-Star worthy marks in 2025 include a 3.31 ERA, 3.62 xERA, and 24.6% strikeout rate. He's exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in 17 out of 29 outings (58.6%), missing by the hook five times.

Pitching at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ray can hit his stride tonight.

Arizona's active roster shows a 23.6% strikeout rate (eighth-highest in MLB) across the last 30 days. Since the All-Star break, they sport a mammoth 26.6% strikeout rate versus left-handed pitchers on the road. In this same split, they struggle with a .269 wOBA (28th) and .321 SLG (29th).

Our MLB projections forecast Ray to notch a slate-leading 6.3 Ks in this one. I think Arizona's struggles -- particularly against lefties on the road -- could be going overlooked here, so we can consider Ray 7+ Strikeouts at +178 odds.

Which player props stand out to you today?

