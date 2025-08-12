3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 8/12/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Corbin Carroll has notched at least one RBI in 9 of his last 10 games.

Can he keep the party alive against Jack Leiter and the Texas Rangers tonight?

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Corbin Carroll +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Leiter comes in with a 4.05 ERA, but his ERA indicators -- 4.69 expected ERA, 4.78 SIERA, and 4.86 xFIP -- suggest he is due to regress in the wrong direction. The right-hander has benefitted from a .228 BABIP (sixth-lowest) and 8.3% HR/FB ratio (13th-lowest) against lefties, but his luck is primed to run dry against the red-hot Carroll.

Carroll is belting righties for a .351 ISO, .606 SLG, and 51.2% fly-ball rate this season. He's produced a 16.4% barrel rate and .312 ISO over the past 30 days and owns a .633 SLG and just a 16.7% strikeout rate across his last 54 plate appearances against northpaws.

He's +255 to go long tonight and has drawn five plate appearances in three straight games. Even though Carroll is Arizona's leadoff hitter, I see value in backing him to notch an RBI at +125 odds.

I like an alternate strikeout line for George Kirby in his matchup against the Baltimore Orioles tonight.

George Kirby - Alt Strikeouts George Kirby - Alt Strikeouts George Kirby 7+ Strikeouts +130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Kirby has been in top form as of late, generating a 2.66 ERA, 3.13 xFIP, 3.27 SIERA, and a 26.7% strikeout rate across his last eight starts (47 1/3 IP). His K rate is up to an elite 29.2% mark across his last six starts, and he nabbed nine-plus Ks in half of those outings.

The O's, meanwhile, are in dire straits, showing a .297 wOBA (27th) and 89 wRC+ (28th) in the past month. For the season, the active roster struggles with a 23.2% strikeout rate (sixth-highest in MLB) versus RHPs. Baltimore's K rate is up to a 24.5% mark (fifth-highest) in the last two weeks.

The M's have allowed Kirby to toss 104-plus pitches in two of his last three starts, and he's had five days of rest between outings. After seeing Kirby shove for six-plus Ks in five of his last six starts, this matchup could be grounds to target him at an alt line.

Michael Wacha has tossed five-plus frames in 21 of 23 starts this season and enjoys a 1.78 ERA and 0.69 WHIP over his last five outings (30 1/3 IP).

His ability to pitch deep into games has afforded him over 4.5 Ks in more starts (13) than not (10) despite showing an underwhelming strikeout rate (18.1% K%).

A home date against the Washington Nationals is enough to put me on Wacha's K prop on Tuesday.

Michael Wacha - Strikeouts Washington Nationals Aug 12 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Nats are arguably the worst offense going right now, as they sport a .370 SLG (29th), .292 wOBA (29th), and 86 wRC+ (29th) in the past month. They have a mammoth 24.9% strikeout rate (fourth-highest) in that stretch.

Wacha is far more legit when pitching in Kansas City, showing a 2.63 ERA, 3.89 xFIP, and 22.9% strikeout rate at home this season. He's surpassed 4.5 Ks in 9 out of 11 home outings, including his last eight times out in the split.

It may feel odd to ask Wacha for Ks, but the veteran is in a good spot at home against a poor offense.

