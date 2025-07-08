3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/8/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Will Byron Buxton smash his 21st jack of the year in his first game since being named a 2025 Home Run Derby participant?

I at least think we can look for him to knock in a run in this matchup against Shota Imanaga.

Imanaga gave up three home runs his last time out, but with each jack being a solo shot, he was able to leave the contest with a pretty 2.78 ERA. His underlying marks, however, aren't as encouraging. He enters with a 4.13 expected ERA, 4.79 SIERA, 4.91 xFIP, and just an 18.7% strikeout rate. His .197 BABIP allowed -- which is the lowest in MLB among starters who have tossed 50-plus innings -- is another sign he's due to regress in the wrong direction.

The red-hot Buxton has been generating a 16.9% barrel rate, .667 SLG, and only a 20.8% K% across the past 30 days. On the year, he sports a .294 BA, .314 ISO, .608 SLG, 48.6% fly-ball rate, and 165 wRC+ versus LHP. Imanaga, meanwhile, is coughing up a .218 ISO, 57.0% fly-ball rate, and 2.08 home runs per nine innings to RHH.

Buxton has recorded 53 RBIs through 73 games, logging at least one in 42.5% of contests. These +150 odds imply a 40.0% probability. Our MLB projections forecast Buxton to record 0.89 RBIs -- good for the third-most on Tuesday's main slate.

Let's stay on this Chicago Cubs-Minnesota Twins game and look for Pete Crow-Armstrong to notch two-plus bases, something he has done in a whopping 44 (out of 89) games this season.

The left-handed PCA is putting up numbers against RHP, including a .310 BA, .314 ISO, .624 SLG, 47.3% fly-ball rate, and 168 wRC+. His slugging percentage in the split ranks fourth in MLB to only Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Riley Greene.

Simeon Woods Richardson will toe the rubber for Minny. He heads into Tuesday with a 4.41 ERA, 4.36 xERA, and 4.75 xFIP. He's coughing up a mighty .306 BA and 1.69 home runs per nine innings to LHH.

Avoiding walks (and strikeouts) is key for a bases prop and, in turn, this matchup looks ideal. PCA walks (5.0%) and strikes out (19.9%) at low rates versus northpaws. For SWR's part, he walks (9.8%) and punches out (16.3%) lefties at fairly low clips, too.

The Toronto Blue Jays are riding a nine-game winning streak. The offense has a chance to explode in tonight's plus matchup against Aaron Civale.

Civale sports a 4.60 ERA, 4.56 xERA, 5.28 xFIP, 5.05 SIERA, and lowly 17.3% strikeout rate through 43 IP this season. Sluggers have been an issue, as Civale permits a .474 SLG, 54.3% fly-ball rate, and 1.52 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters. He walks (5.8%) and fans (13.6%) this handedness at low rates, which could allow a righty such as George Springer to put the ball in play.

Springer's been fantastic of late, churning out a .340 ISO, .736 SLG, and 234 wRC+ on only a 6.7% K% across the past two weeks (60 plate appearances). For the season, his reverse splits include a .296 BA, .526 SLG, and 154 wRC+ versus RHP.

Since May 29th, Springer has logged more RBIs (35) than games played (34). Our projections have him down for a slate-leading 0.92 RBIs on Tuesday.

