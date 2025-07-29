3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/29/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

On May 3rd, Vinnie Pasquantino held a .179 batting average.

What a difference a few months make.

Since then, the left-handed Pasquantino has belted righties for a .329 batting average and .519 slugging percentage on only a 12.3% strikeout rate. Can he strut his stuff against the struggling Erick Fedde?

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Vinnie Pasquantino +115 View more odds in Sportsbook

This past Sunday, Fedde was traded to the Atlanta Braves for a player to be named later or cash. Perhaps a new uniform can do him some good, but his marks are not encouraging. He enters Tuesday with a 5.22 ERA, 5.80 expected ERA, 5.27 xFIP, and 5.42 SIERA. He's been lit up for 26 earned runs across his last five starts (17 2/3 IP).

Fedde coughs up a .495 SLG and 1.81 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters. Worse, he's fanning this handedness at just a 13.7% rate.

With that, I view Pasquantino as a good bet to record a pair of bases at +120 odds.

Riley Greene has logged a massive 81 RBIs (fifth-most in MLB) for the Detroit Tigers this season.

Let's look for him to do some damage in an inviting matchup opposite Brandon Pfaadt.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Riley Greene +125 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pfaadt enters with a 4.76 ERA and an eye-popping 6.10 expected ERA -- the worst mark among eligible MLB hurlers.

The northpaw surrenders a .467 SLG and 1.45 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters. He also walks (5.5%) and strikes out (17.3%) this handedness at low rates. Moreover, he's seen particularly poor results on the road, coughing up a .271 ISO and 2.35 home runs per nine innings to lefties in the split.

Greene, meanwhile, is torching righties for a .297 BA, .304 ISO, and 43.5% fly-ball rate this season. He holds a .421 wOBA and .685 SLG across his last 95 plate appearances in the split. And though he and Detroit's offense have ridden the struggle bus for a lion's share of July, Greene has notched an RBI in two of his last three games.

Batting fifth for the Tigers in front of Gleyber Torres (.352 wOBA) and Spencer Torkelson (.351 wOBA), Greene is in a good spot to knock in a run tonight.

Nick Kurtz has been playing out of his mind of late, generating a 31.7% barrel rate, 65.0% hard-hit rate, and .552 ISO across the past 30 days. For context, no player (minimum 90 PA) has produced higher than a .427 ISO in this stretch.

He smashed 11 home runs and 29 RBIs in that 87 at-bat span, resulting in Kurtz (-2200) becoming the runaway favorite in the AL Rookie of the Year odds market.

Kurtz has logged at least one RBI in 15 of his last 24 games, and he's done so in 15 of his last 22 games played at the hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park. Will he take advantage of a soft matchup against Logan Evans?

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Nick Kurtz +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

The rookie Evans enters with a 3.64 ERA that is due to regress in the wrong direction thanks to poor ERA indicators, including a 4.64 xFIP, 4.73 SIERA, and 5.51 expected ERA. He is ceding a .473 SLG and 1.26 home runs per nine innings to lefties. Kurtz is attacking righties for a .348 BA, .420 ISO, .768 SLG, and a 222 wRC+ this season.

I like the idea of buying into Kurtz's RBI prop at plus money, especially at home in a good matchup.

Log in to your FanDuel account to see your exclusive Dinger Tuesdays offer for tonight's MLB games! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.