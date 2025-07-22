3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 7/22/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Pete Alonso has knocked in 77 runs (sixth-most in MLB) through 101 games this season. Seeing that the New York Mets are -142 to score over 4.5 runs in a matchup against the struggling Kyle Hendricks, I want in on Alonso's RBI prop at +110 odds.

Hendricks' 4.88 ERA is due to regress in the right direction thanks to a 3.85 expected ERA, but he nonetheless comes in with less-than-desirable marks, including a 4.67 SIERA, 4.77 xFIP, and 15.9% strikeout rate.

The northpaw has been killed in same-handed matchups, coughing up a .308 batting average, .549 slugging percentage, and 2.23 home runs per nine innings to right-handed hitters. He walks this handedness at a mere 3.6% rate, too.

With that, Alonso is a prime candidate to put the ball in play tonight. The right-handed slugger shows reverse splits to the tune of a .300 BA, .553 SLG, and 165 wRC+ versus RHPs. Batting cleanup for a Mets group that has high expectations for Tuesday, the Polar Bear is a good bet to drive in a run.

The combined efforts of Erick Fedde and Coors Field could lead to excess scores for the Colorado Rockies tonight.

Fedde enters with a 4.83 ERA that is made worse by a disastrous 5.69 xERA, 5.34 xFIP, and 5.53 SIERA. His expected ERA is the third-worst in the majors (minimum 90 IP), and so too is his measly 13.5% strikeout rate. Add in the batter-friendly conditions at Coors, and Fedde is at risk of getting rocked tonight.

There's a few different places we can look as Colorado's batter props go. Hunter Goodman's RBI prop (-105) comes at bettable odds. However, I'm more interested in getting exposure on Mickey Moniak.

Moniak is producing a tall .286 ISO and .563 SLG against righties this season. He's belting northpaws for a whopping .313 BA and .634 SLG at Coors. Since June 1st (54 plate appearances), he sports a sizzling .442 BA, .538 ISO, and 273 wRC+ in the split.

He's truly hot as can be in the split he'll see tonight. Fedde, meanwhile, is surrendering 1.46 home runs per nine innings to LHHs. With that, it's nice to see that our Austin Swaim is on Moniak (+420) as one of today's best home run bets. I like Moniak's RBI prop but would prefer getting in on his home run prop if tasked with choosing between the two.

The Kansas City Royals exploded for 12 runs at Wrigley Field last night. Can Matt Boyd help the Chicago Cubs right the ship on Tuesday?

Boyd enters with a 2.34 ERA, 3.71 SIERA 3.85 xFIP, and 23.2% strikeout rate -- marks that earned the 10-year veteran his first career All-Star nod in 2025.

He's surpassed 4.5 strikeouts in 13 out of 19 starts (68.4%) this season, while these -134 odds imply only a 57.2% probability.

Since the start of May, Boyd's K rate is up to 24.4%. He's flashed a 27.8% K% across his last three starts. Most exciting, he's maintained a gaudy 27.5% K% at Wrigley this season.

Kansas City's active roster shows a 22.3% K% versus lefties, which is just the 18th-lowest in the league. That said, they aren't as strikeout-averse as they once were and Boyd punched out 5, 6, and 9 batters his last three times out despite all of those teams showing a 22.6% K% or smaller versus southpaws.

Our MLB projections forecast Boyd to record 5.31 strikeouts in this one.

