3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 5/20/25

Best MLB Player Props Today

Following a brutal 2-9 stretch, the Cincinnati Reds have gotten back on track by winning five straight. This included a boost in run production at 5.2 runs per contest during the span compared to their season average of 4.6 (11th-most). The Pittsburgh Pirates are putting a vulnerable pitcher on the mound in Bailey Falter -- who has a 4.02 ERA, 4.79 SIERA, and 4.77 xFIP. We have our angle for Cincy staying hot.

In May, TJ Friedl has recorded 11 runs over 16 games (68.8%). Plus, he's totaled three runs scored over the previous three. Friedl is typically hitting leadoff, putting him in a good position to score. Even with a lefty on the mound in Falter, the Reds' batting order doesn't shift much -- partially thanks to Elly De La Cruz's ability to switch hit. Behind Friedl, Santiago Espinal has five hits over his last five and bats .310 against southpaws. De La Cruz bats third and comes off a two-hit outing and leads the team with 33 RBIs.

After getting on base in four consecutive games and twice in back-to-back outings, I like Friedl to cross home plate once again. Our MLB DFS projections have Friedl forecasted for 0.76 runs, which has a 53.2% implied probability (or -114 odds) to score a run.

It's difficult to even fathom what Aaron Judge is doing right now, raking to the tune of a .401/.490/.751 slash line. As if winning MVP with a .322/.458/.701 slash line wasn't good enough in 2024, Judge has taken yet another step early in the 2025 season.

With that said, Judge props will be like beating a drum. If these numbers keep up, why would we not keep dipping in for more? He's firmly on track to win his third MVP over the last four seasons, holding -3000 odds to win the American League MVP.

He's totaled at least two hits in 7 of 15 games in May (46.7%). That's nearly a 50/50 shot, which makes the +170 line extremely enticing. The Texas Rangers' Patrick Corbin has concerning advanced numbers, including a 4.51 SIERA and 4.44 xFIP. Judge is hitting an absurd .464 against southpaws.

Even pitch usage is a major check for Judge, for Corbin's most-used pitches are his slider (35.6%), sinker (30.4%), and cutter (20.9%). New York's superstar is batting .386 against sliders, .556 when seeing sinkers, and .632 against cutters. Judge's video game-like numbers provide plenty of comfort for two hits.

It's been a month to forget for Cedric Mullins as he's batting a pitiful .150 over 16 games in May. However, he's logged a base knock in back-to-back games and has a solid matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers' inexperienced hurler, Logan Henderson.

Through two starts, Henderson certainly looks the part with a 2.45 ERA, 2.00 SIERA, and 2.31 xFIP. However, he does have some concerning tendencies early on -- such as tracking for the bottom fourth of hard-hit, barrel, and ground ball rates allowed. He's young with only two big leagues appearances.

For one hit, most lines are quite underwhelming. Mullins at -160 still isn't fantastic, but it's better than his counterparts like Gunnar Henderson at -240. This matchup is good enough to feel confident about those -160 odds.

Milwaukee's young starter has mostly leaned on a four-seam fastball (46.5%) and changeup (40.0%) thus far. Mullins bats .291 against fastballs and .304 when seeing changeups. Across the board, this is a favorable matchup for Mullins to keep his newly-found momentum.

