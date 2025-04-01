3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 4/1/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Jose Berrios' debut was rough. It's interesting that he's such a heavy favorite in this market to log at least six innings.

Some might highlight a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles as to why that first outing went poorly, but the Washington Nationals haven't stumbled against right-handed pitching so far. They're 14th in wRC+ (113) and 11th in OPS (.785) in the split to begin the season despite sluggish starts from individual bats such as Luis Garcia, C.J. Abrams, and Josh Bell.

Berrios was one of my prime candidates for regression from a 3.60 ERA last year. His 4.33 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) might even undersell the issues he had with hard-hit rate (41.5%) a year ago. The righty's hard-hit rate allowed was 47.1% on Opening Day.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect just 5.81 median innings from him with plenty of paths to the under so early into the season. I'll take the plus money.

Two vulnerable pitchers will toe the slab at American Family Field -- yet some may think it's only one such hurler.

Michael Lorenzen struggled in spring training, posting a 6.18 xFIP and minuscule 13.1% K rate in the exhibition outings. In 2024, he owned one of MLB's widest gaps among qualifying pitchers in ERA (3.31) versus SIERA (5.07), highlighting the chance for regression with the Kansas City Royals in 2025.

Though the Milwaukee Brewers had a tough run through the Bronx, a few of Milwaukee's bats are off to a nice start against righties, including William Contreras. He's at an 1.100 OPS in just five plate appearances (PAs) in the split, but this is building off a 2024 season where he posted an .812 OPS in same-handed matchups.

Projected to hit fourth, Contreras is projected for 0.66 median RBIs. Given our projections, we'd expect odds closer to +107 for him to drive in a run.

It'll be odd to see Kyle Hendricks in Los Angeles Angels red, but he'll debut the colors opposite a familiar foe: the St. Louis Cardinals.

Hendricks was one of MLB's most vulnerable contact pitchers a year ago; 77.0% of plate appearances against him ended in a ball in play. He limits hard contact, but a 4.83 SIERA didn't make the grade.

Ideally, we can target him for base props against batters who also don't walk much. That's Nolan Arenado, who has a walk rate lower than 7.0% in each of his last two seasons. Arenado is also off to a nice start against righties with a 1.295 OPS. His OPS in the split last year (.743) was pretty solid, too.

We've got Arenado projected for 1.69 median total bases. Relative to the pick'em odds inin this market this market for Cardinals who walk more often, these +145 odds seem to be inappropriate.

