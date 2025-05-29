3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday 5/29/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Rookie hurler Ryan Gusto is off to an impressive start this season, but there are some holes in his profile that push me toward the Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe.

While Gusto has amassed a solid 3.99 SIERA through his first 35 1/3 MLB innings, he's having a tough time with left-handed hitters. In the split, Gusto has allowed 3.52 home runs per nine innings and a .413 wOBA.

Enter Lowe.

The Rays' infielder is really good versus RHP, mashing his way to a .352 wOBA and 44.4% hard-hit rate in the split this year. Lowe has been on fire in May, too, recording a .405 wOBA for the month. He can keep it going in a nice matchup versus Gusto.

Four punchouts is a low bar to clear, and I think Jacob Lopez can do it despite a difficult matchup against a low-K Toronto Blue Jays offense.

Lopez was incredible in Triple-A this year, getting a ton of whiffs en route to racking up a 15.1% swinging-strike rate and 3.41 xFIP through 27 innings. That led to him getting called up to the bigs, and he just showed out in a tough matchup versus the Philadelphia Phillies in his second start of 2025, fanning eight over seven innings of one-run ball.

Lopez has thrown 84 and 91 pitches in his two starts this campaign, so the leash is pretty long. The aforementioned Phillies own the ninth-lowest K rate (20.4%), which gives me confidence that Lopez can get to four strikeouts against a Jays offense that has the third-lowest K rate (19.2%).

Our MLB player projections have Lopez forecasted for 4.1 strikeouts.

The Washington Nationals' offense can cook today, and I like C.J. Abrams -- the Nats' leadoff hitter -- to score a run.

Washington is up against Emerson Hancock. Hancock has pitched to a 4.85 SIERA and 15.1% strikeout rate since the start of 2024. This season, lefties have a .419 wOBA and 2.65 homers per nine against him across a small sample (77 total batters faced).

The Nats are a low-strikeout team, sporting the seventh-lowest strikeout rate against RHP (20.1%). When you couple that with Emerson's lowly strikeout rate, there should be a lot of balls in play from Washington.

Abrams made gains with the bat last year, and he's taken an even bigger jump so far in 2025, posting a .367 wOBA and 8 homers. With the platoon advantage, he's got a .385 wOBA and 42.4% fly-ball rate.

Facing a meh pitcher in his preferred split and hitting in front of James Wood, Nathaniel Lowe and Luis Garcia, Abrams is in a good spot to score a run.

